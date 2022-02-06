International Garden Photographer of the Year winners revealed Published 31 minutes ago

Magdalena Wasiczek has been named International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) for her picture of a butterfly, entitled The Stardust.

Image source, Magdalena Wasiczek

This is the third time that Ms Wasiczek, from Poland, has won the competition.

"Each time I won IGPOTY, [it was] a great surprise; these victories came in different periods of my photographic path, but I enjoyed it in the same way. Like a child!" she said.

"But of course - winning the top prize for the third time makes me feel like a champion of climbing Seven Summits."

Ms Wasiczek will receive £5,000, and her photo will feature at an exhibition at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London, from 5 February until 6 March.

"Magdalena has created this stunning, shimmering play on light, as she elevates this humble butterfly to the heavens," said head judge Tyrone McGlinchey.

"With this calibre of capture, it is easy to see why this will be her third overall IGPOTY win, and I offer her my congratulations for achieving this most amazing distinction."

Ingrid Popplewell, from England, was awarded first place in the Portfolio category, in which entrants submitted a series of six images.

Image source, Ingrid Popplewell

"This portfolio demonstrates the wonderful shapes of seed heads, which I collected from my garden and local hedgerows and combined together in post-processing," she said.

"I have chosen the style of classical blue and white Chinese ceramics to emphasise form and texture."

There were many other competition winners and runners-up in different categories, some of which are seen below.

Wildlife in the Garden, Second Place: Common Green Grasshopper, taken in the Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City, Utah, US, by Ecaterina Leonte

Image source, Ecaterina Leonte

Wildlife in the Garden, Third Place: Dunnock, taken in Padregnana, Lombardy, Italy, by Danilo Ernesto Melzi

Image source, Danilo Ernesto Melzi

Abstract Views, First Place: Amaryllis and Honesty, taken in West Yorkshire, England, UK, by Ian Gilmour

Image source, Ian Gilmour

Abstract Views, Second Place: Dancer, taken in Kraichgau, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, by Thorsten Scheuermann

Image source, Thorsten Scheuermann

Abstract Views, Third Place: Arrangement for Crete, taken in Rockland County, New York, US, by Laurie Peek

Image source, Laurie Peek

Beautiful Gardens, First Place: Greenery by the Pond, taken in Arboretum Wojsławice, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland, by Bożena Piotrowska

Image source, Bożena Piotrowska

Beautiful Gardens, Second Place: Abundance, taken in Airfield Estate Gardens, Dundrum, County Dublin, Ireland, by Anna-Louise Hally

Image source, Anna-Louise Hally

Beautiful Gardens, Third Place: The Heart of the Garden, taken in Arboretum Wojsławice, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland, by Bożena Piotrowska

Image source, Bożena Piotrowska

Breathing Spaces, First Place: Bamford Beauty, taken in Peak District National Park, Derbyshire, England, UK, by Lee Howdle

Image source, Lee Howdle

Breathing Spaces, Second Place: One Tree Hill, taken in Devon, England, UK, by Adam Burton

Image source, Adam Burton

Breathing Spaces, Third Place: The King, taken in Los Glaciares National Park, Patagonia, Argentina, by Andrea Pozzi

Image source, Andrea Pozzi

Plants & Planet, First Place: Na Pali Coast, taken in Kauai Island, Hawaii, US, by Stuart Chape

Image source, Stuart Chape

Plants & Planet, Second Place: Rotation, taken in Plitviče Lakes National Park, Croatia, by Mauro Battistelli

Image source, Mauro Battistelli

Plants & Planet, Third Place: Painted Forest, taken in Painted Hills, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Oregon, US, by Xin Zhong

Image source, Xin Zhong

The Beauty of Plants, First Place: Controluce, taken in Mantua, Lombardy, Italy, by Gianluca Benini

Image source, Gianluca Benini

The Beauty of Plants, Second Place: Dwarf Poppy, taken in Trzebinia, Małopolska, Poland, by Magdalena Wasiczek

Image source, Magdalena Wasiczek

The Beauty of Plants, Third Place: Mysterious Blue, taken in Cangshan Mountain, Dali, Yunnan Province, China, by Hailei Zheng

Image source, Hailei Zheng

The World of Fungi, First Place: Mycena Swirl, taken in Marbury Country Park, Cheshire, England, UK, by Tony North

Image source, Tony North

The World of Fungi, Second Place: Triple-headed Comatricha, taken in Buckinghamshire, England, UK, by Barry Webb

Image source, Barry Webb

The World of Fungi, Third Place: Sulphur Tufts, taken in Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve, Lancashire, England, UK, by Tony North

Image source, Tony North

Trees, Woods & Forests, First Place: The Wooden Army, taken in The Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park, Italy, by Luigi Ruoppolo

Image source, Luigi Ruoppolo

Trees, Woods & Forests, Second Place: Highland Lochan, Autumn, taken in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, UK, by Ross Brown

Image source, Ross Brown

Trees, Woods & Forests, Third Place: Foggy Snow Gum, taken in Thredbo, Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales, Australia, by Anne Neiwand

Image source, Anne Neiwand

Wildflower Landscapes, First Place: Wildflower Explosion, taken in Carrizo Plain National Monument, California, US, by Dennis Frates

Image source, Dennis Frates

Wildflower Landscapes, Second Place: Lupins at Dawn, taken in Lake Tekapo, South Island, New Zealand, by Gigi Williams

Image source, Gigi Williams

Wildflower Landscapes, Third Place: Poppies and Cornflowers, taken in Castelluccio di Norcia, Umbria, Italy, by Gianluca Gianferrari

Image source, Gianluca Gianferrari

