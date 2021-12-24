BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'sparkles'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "sparkles". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Harald Loeffler: "At 7am on a cold Alaska morning I took a few photos of my pilot taxiing to his dock in Lake Clark National Park after he got the wings warmed up and de-iced in the sun. The morning mist was just burning off and the rippled water reflected like a scattering of jewels."
Tom Candalino: "An other-worldly photo created by using a long exposure during a fireworks display."
Andrew Webster: "Just south of Faribault, Minnesota, off of Interstate 35, there is a tree that one of the farmers does a wonderful job illuminating with over 48,000 lights. I love taking pictures of this tree with fresh undistributed snow and this was taken right after it had finished snowing."
Hannah Marie Hernandez: "My fiancé and his father celebrate the New Year with fireworks and sparklers. This was taken in the Furutangen mountains in Osen, Norway."
Maggie Crouch: "Christmas sparkle, Sanibel Island, Florida."
Hadeel : "I tried to be creative at home by creating a magical sparkling night. Being the photographer and the model in the photo is not an easy task, but the result was worth it."
Susan Garnett: "Alfie and the sparkles."
Keith Knight: "My wife's bangles sparkling."
Chris Dale: "Part of a year-long project around Sherwood Forest, looking at the small details on a morning, with dew-covered grasses and cobwebs catching the light."
Stuart Lyall: "Our dog Honey unimpressed with the sparkles on her birthday cakes, and encouraging my daughters to blow out the candles so she can start eating."
Rachael Blakey: "This is a frozen bubble. I make my own bubble mixture that will work outside in below freezing temperatures. On this occasion it was -15C. As the bubble forms I use my macro lens to capture the ice crystals forming. Taken in New Brunswick, Canada."
James O'Driscoll: "A swing Carousel reflection from Millennium Square Christmas Market in Bristol."
Ian Newton: "A very frosty morning by the canal at Higher Poynton, Cheshire."
Percy Herbert: "We had sparklers (and marshmallows) around the campfire on my birthday this year."
Tim Simpson: "A Scootopia racing Lambretta with burning wire wool."
Ben Lamb: "Mother and son sat around camp fire under the canopy of the sparkling Milky Way."

