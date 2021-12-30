Your pictures of the year 2021
Throughout 2021 we asked our readers to send in their pictures on a variety of themes. Here is a selection of the best of those we received from around the world.
The next theme is "view from a window", and the deadline for entries is 11 January 2022.
The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.
You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.
Terms and conditions apply.
Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.
All photographs subject to copyright.