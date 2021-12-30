BBC News

Your pictures of the year 2021

Published

Throughout 2021 we asked our readers to send in their pictures on a variety of themes. Here is a selection of the best of those we received from around the world.

Image source, Ryan Ketterer
Image caption,
Ryan Ketterer took this picture for the theme 'under the stars' from Mount Graham in Arizona, USA.
Image source, Justin Saculles
Image caption,
Justin Saculles: "Summer the whippet expressing her happiness in lockdown, by catching her favourite treats."
Image source, Tara Lowry
Image caption,
Tara Lowry: "Some summertime fun with Spanish sunflowers in Andalusia."
Image source, Ravi Ranjan
Image caption,
Ravi Ranjan: "Art on the beach - twisting a champagne bottle cork and muselet into a 3D doodle."
Image source, Kelley J Curran
Image caption,
Kelley J Curran: "Fun shooting with my pal Rachel, flashback to the 80s!"
Image source, Kathy Williams
Image caption,
Kathy Williams: "A scarab beetle makes tracks through the dunes of the Erg Chebbi desert in Morocco."
Image source, Alex Bond
Image caption,
Alex Bond took this picture, Escaping Bubbles.
Image source, Oliver Kupferschmidt
Image caption,
Oliver Kupferschmidt: "A freshly-hatched lizard explores the outskirts of Berlin in early summer. Photographed in a girl's hand."
Image source, Annie Roper
Image caption,
Annie Roper called this photo Mini-me-lism: "Inspired by stories like The Borrowers, this image is created by superimposing a self-portrait into a small-scale scene. Made in the height of lockdown last year, this project allowed me to go on big adventures in my suddenly tiny world."
Image source, Alexander Henshaw
Image caption,
Alexander Henshaw: "When you've travelled as far as land can take you, just sit and soak it in, that's all there is to do."
Image source, Natasha Everson-Williams
Image caption,
Natasha Everson-Williams: "I can't get enough of my favourite food - pasta. Here is a plate of lemon, courgette and crispy caper pasta for a lockdown lunch."
Image source, Stuart Harrison
Image caption,
Stuart Harrison: "We adopted Stevie from a cat rescue centre during the pandemic in June 2020, and he has settled, as this recent picture shows."
Image source, Hamish Couper
Image caption,
Hamish Couper: "Long-tailed tit fledglings quarrelling on a branch in a north Oxford woodland. The range of expressions is striking, as they tussle for best position to receive food from their parents/carers."
Image source, Patrick Dixon
Image caption,
Patrick Dixon: "A squirrel on the DIY bird feeder my son made."
Image source, James Buttenshaw
Image caption,
James Buttenshaw: "Ladybirds sheltering in the top of an old fence post by the side of a corn field in Hertfordshire."
Image source, Leah Burton
Image caption,
Leah Burton: "A family Covid catch-up while sheltering from the sea air blowing over the seafront in Weston."
Image source, Chris Lee
Image caption,
Chris Lee: "A lone figure strolls along Bregagh Road, Northern Ireland."
Image source, Mark V Lord
Image caption,
Mark V Lord sent this picture from Baltimore in the US.

The next theme is "view from a window", and the deadline for entries is 11 January 2022.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story