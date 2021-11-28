Snow brings disruption - and delight
- Published
In the aftermath of Storm Arwen, large swathes of the UK are experiencing wintry weather, as temperatures plummet.
Forecasters have warned that the "coldest night of the season" is set to hit some areas, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 10C (14F).
On Sunday, many football matches were disrupted by snow, with groundsmen working hard to clear the pitches ahead of play. Raheem Sterling was seen warming up in the snow at the Etihad Stadium, ahead of Manchester City's match against West Ham United.
Spectators came to the match well wrapped up.
The Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham was called off a little under an hour before kick-off as snow continued to fall at Turf Moor. Attempts to clear the pitch were in vain as the undersoil heating struggled to cope and snow fell as quickly as it could be removed.
In North Yorkshire, many awoke to a picturesque landscape of snow-covered hills.
But for all its beauty, the snow has also brought danger and disruption. At Tan Hill Inn, high in the Yorkshire Dales, cars were buried by heavy snowfall.
In Derbyshire's Peak District, a lorry became stuck on the A515 amid freezing conditions.
Others stuck to their feet - and remained undeterred, despite warnings of treacherous ice patches.
Here, walkers cross a field covered in snow near Buxton in Derbyshire, amid freezing conditions.
Even city dwellers did not escape the snowfall. Edinburgh was covered in snow on Sunday morning, while many in the north of Scotland remained without power as suppliers struggled to repair the overhead line network following the high winds brought by Storm Arwen.
The north east of England was one of the most affected areas, with yellow ice warnings in place until Monday.
Fortunately, grazing sheep were well dressed for the inclement weather.
And, for some, the snow was just an excuse to have fun.
.