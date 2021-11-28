BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'home comforts'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "home comforts". Here are some of the photographs we received from around the world.

Image source, Natasha Everson-Williams
Image caption,
Natasha Everson-Williams: "Heartwarming pumpkin soup, made using the last of my pumpkins."
Image source, Rachel Cunningham
Image caption,
Rachel Cunningham: "It's a dog's life! Bandit, our JRT (Jack Russell Terrier), and his favourite creature comfort."
Image source, Nick Dunn
Image caption,
Nick Dunn: "Nothing like a deckchair."
Image source, Sarah Seckler
Image caption,
Sarah Seckler: "My living room in Bangkok, Thailand was a comfort during a particularly difficult season of life. I spent time watching my apartment fill with golden light every evening, and this reminded me of hope. Shot on 35mm film."
Image source, Stuart Harrison
Image caption,
Stuart Harrison: "We adopted Stevie from a cat rescue centre during the pandemic in June 2020, and he has settled as this recent picture shows."
Image source, Janet Boulter
Image caption,
Janet Boulter: "The crofter's home was still in use until 1964. The peat fire burning in the middle of the room provided both heating and cooking for the family. Electricity was introduced but only for basic lighting."
Image source, Keely M Pleger
Image caption,
Keely M Pleger: "Two best friends snuggled up in front of the fireplace."
Image source, Angela McKiernon
Image caption,
Angela McKiernon: "A baby snail and mum travelling with all the comforts of home."
Image source, Anton Glaese
Image caption,
Anton Glaeser: "It seems the most valuable home comforts arise from sharing time rather than buying new belongings. I took the photo with a self-timer, camera sitting on an old desk in front of us, after my wife and I visited the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy."
Image source, Naara Pallarés Pousada
Image caption,
Naara Pallarés Pousada: "During the lockdown of 2020, my husband and I used our extra time at home to find new ways that would bring us closer to each other and give us a measure of comfort at home. One of them was making sourdough bread. A new loaf of sourdough bread at our home in the Hudson Valley, New York."

The next theme is "misty mornings", and the deadline for entries is 7 December 2021.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story