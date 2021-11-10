Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021 winners revealed Published 2 hours ago

Spanish photographer Antonio Aragón Renuncio has won Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021 for his photo of a child sleeping inside a house destroyed by coastal erosion on Afiadenyigba beach in Ghana.

Image source, Antonio Aragon Renuncio

The image, entitled The Rising Tide Sons, highlights the rising sea levels in West African countries, which are forcing thousands of people to leave their homes.

Mr Renuncio receives £10,000 prize money.

The Environmental Photographer Of The Year competition, now in its 14th year, showcases some of the world's most inspirational environmental photography.

The award celebrates humanity's ability to survive and innovate and supports the calls to action in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The winners of this year's competition were revealed at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Here are other winning photos from the competition, with descriptions by the photographers.

Young Environmental Photographer of the Year: Inferno, by Amaan Ali, taken in Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi

Image source, Amaan Ali

"A boy fighting fires in a forest near his home in Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi, India."

The Resilient Award: Survive for Alive, by Ashraful Islam, taken in Noakhali, Bangladesh

Image source, Ashraful Islam

"Flocks of sheep search for grass amongst the cracked soil.

"Extreme droughts in Bangladesh have created hardships for all living beings."

Sustainable Cities winner: Net-zero Transition - Photobioreactor, by Simone Tramonte, taken in Reykjanesbær, Iceland

Image source, Simone Tramonte

"A photobioreactor at Algalif's facilities in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, produces sustainable astaxanthin using clean geothermal energy.

"Iceland has shifted from fossil fuels to electricity and heat from renewable sources."

Climate Action winner: The Last Breath, by Kevin Ochieng Onyango, taken in Nairobi, Kenya

Image source, Kevin Ochieng Onyango

"A boy takes in air from the plant, with a sand storm brewing in the background, in an artistic impression of the changes to come."

Water and Security winner: Green Barrier, by Sandipani Chattopadhyay, taken at Damodar river, West Bengal, India

Image source, Sandipani Chattopadhyay

"Irregular monsoon seasons and droughts cause algal bloom on the Damodar river, India.

"Algal blooms prevent light from penetrating the surface and prevent oxygen absorption by the organisms beneath, impacting human health and habitats in the area."

Environments of the Future winner: Flood, by Michele Lapini, taken at River Panaro, Nonantola, Modena, Italy

Image source, Michele Lapini

"A house is submerged by the flooding of the River Panaro in the Po Valley due to heavy rainfall and melting snow."

Here are some of the shortlisted images in the competition.

Fishing in River, by Ashraful Islam, taken in Sirajgong, Bangladesh

Image source, Ashraful Islam

"Algae accumulates and fills the whole river, then many boatmen come here to fish in the water.

"The river is filled with green moss."

Drying Incense, by Azim Khan Ronnie, taken in Hanoi, Vietnam

Image source, Azim Khan Ronnie

"Vietnamese workers sit, surrounded by thousands of incense sticks in Quang Phu Cau, a village in Hanoi, Vietnam, where the sticks have been traditionally made for hundreds of years.

"Incense plays an important role in the spiritual lives of Vietnamese people."

Hooked Pup, by Celia Kujala, taken around Coronado Islands, Baja California, Mexico

Image source, Celia Kujala

"I met this California sea lion pup with a hook embedded in his mouth.

"For the duration of the dive he stayed near me and seemed to be asking for help."

The Nemo's Garden, by Giacomo d'Orlando, taken in Noli, Italy

Image source, Giacomo d`Orlando

"The Nemo's Garden represents an alternative system of agriculture especially dedicated to areas where environmental conditions make plant growth extremely difficult.

"This self-sustainable project aims at making underwater farming a viable eco-friendly solution to counteract the increasing climate-change pressures on our future."

Environment Confined in Plastic, by Subrata Dey, taken in Chittagong, Bangladesh

Image source, Subrata Dey

"I captured this picture from a plastic-recycling factory in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

"Plastic recycling helps protect the environment from plastic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions."

Clean Energy, by Pedro de Oliveira Simões Esteves, taken in Serra de São Macário, Portugal

Image source, Pedro de Oliveira Simões Esteves

"Wind-energy turbines, moments before the sun sets over the mountains on a cloudy day."

The Polygonal Forest, by Roberto Bueno, taken in Sierra de Béjar, Salamanca, Spain

Image source, Roberto Bueno

"A good management of forests is fundamental to contain climate change.

"This is a chestnut forest managed by wood owners in a sustainable way.

"They cut trees in polygonal areas and in the middle of them they leave smaller areas with trees that help the natural reforestation of the wood."