COP26: Leaders gather in Glasgow
- Published
On the second day of the summit, global leaders have arrived in Glasgow to outline their climate commitments.
The goal is to keep global warming limited to 1.5C, or at worst 2C, by 2100 but we are on track for 2.7C - which the UN says would result in "climate catastrophe".
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres (below) were on stage to greet world leaders as they arrived.
Here are pictures of some of the 120 leaders who arrived on Monday.
The meeting in Glasgow continues until 12 November.
