In pictures: Joy through a lens
Equal Lens is a non-profit organisation that promotes the work of women and non-binary photographers.
It ran a competition where the key challenge was for photographers to create a picture that celebrates joy from a cultural perspective - to actively seek out what was unknown to them, observing it with curiosity and open eyes, and finding the beauty in that chosen subject.
Leia Ankers portrait of Cordelia was announced as the winner at the Proud Galleries in London where the selected images will be on display until 23 October.
"This portrait from my series The Same As You was instigated from having a disability myself," says Ankers.
"I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three. These differences from a young age introduced me to the experience of stigma, of being the 'Other'. I wanted to change the way that people with dual sensory impairment and additional disabilities are perceived by society."
Laura Pannack was named as runner-up for her pictures from a series in which she explores the similarity in youth on opposites sides of the earth.
Pannack says it is a time in life of heightened emotion and transition, adding that the intense joy we feel as a child is rarely matched in adulthood.
This photograph by Kim Black was taken after Rangers won the Scottish Premier League and captures the joy of the club's supporters.
This photo by Jennifer Ortiz was taken in the US city of New Orleans and is called The Reveler.
"As Flozell Daniels was about to have his picture taken, Jennifer Jacobs climbed upon the former platform of the Battle of Liberty Place monument and began dancing and tossing beads to the people passing by," says Ortiz.
"Due to Covid-19 precautions, Mardi Gras was cancelled for 2021, but New Orleanians like Jacobs found safe ways to spread the joy."
Naomi Wood has been documenting her life as a mother in a series called I Wake to Listen, capturing the highs and lows .
"So often, I strain not to shout at him, sometimes I relent, sometimes I cry too," says Wood.
"But there are times when I remember to play, change the tone, let the walls fall down and that's when he finds comfort in me again. I love those moments the most - knowing I can soothe him fills my heart. I have to dig so deep to reach that well of joy, when I get there it quenches us both."
