Your pictures on the theme of 'derelict'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "derelict". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

Image source, Chris Bowman
Image caption, Chris Bowman: "This boat has been a landmark on the North Devon coast for many years. Over time, storms and high seas have stripped her timbers and buried her deeper in the sands."
Image source, Fran Powell
Image caption, Fran Powell: "This maybe more than derelict but it certainly fits the definition of the word. Derelict… 'abandoned by the owner; failing to give proper care and attention.'"
Image source, Alysson Iceton
Image caption, Alysson Iceton: "Almost like a painting, faded paint, rot and vines define an old derelict barn."
Image source, Oli Louch and Owen Copso
Image caption, Oli Louch and Owen Copson sent in this picture of Dunstall Castle, near Worcester, lit up using a drone with an attached light.
Image source, Ladka Kurzrock
Image caption, Ladka Kurzrock: "I took this photo of myself and my dog as a reflection in a broken mirror. My dog discovered it and started to bark as she could see her own reflection."
Image source, Charlie Curtis
Image caption, Charlie Curtis photographed an abandoned VW Beetle.
Image source, Therese Elaine
Image caption, Therese Elaine: "The derelict West Pier in Brighton and Hove."
Image source, Chris Fawcett
Image caption, Chris Fawcett: "When Albania retired its fleet of MiG and YAK aircraft it left them to rot on Kucova Airfield. These are some of the hundreds of aircraft sitting in their final resting place."
Image source, Keely Pleger
Image caption, Keely Pleger: "A classic car, abandoned in a field, enjoying yet another beautiful sunset."
Image source, Amanda Thompson
Image caption, Amanda Thompson: "A long-abandoned fishing shack, slowly dissolving into the sea at Point Reyes, California."
Image source, Jim Munday
Image caption, Jim Munday: "The remains of Steetley Pier near Hartlepool at sunset."
Image source, Andrew Cade
Image caption, Andrew Cade: "The derelict Maunsell Sea Forts, built as a defence during World War Two to protect the Thames Estuary area and London, now abandoned and rusting off the coast of Whitstable, stark reminder of another period."
Image source, Vin Osbaldeston
Image caption, Vin Osbaldeston: "This is Toad Hall at Ainsdale, Southport. Once a thriving nightclub, it has been derelict for many years. Sefton Council commissioned award-winning street artist Paul Curtis to create this mural which features the locally found, but nationally rare, natterjack toad."
Image source, Mike Ferguson
Image caption, Mike Ferguson: "A play on 'Raising to the ground', this building is 'Self Raising' itself with neglect."

