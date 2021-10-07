Ants feeding off honeydew wins the Royal Society of Biology's photo prize
Viswanath Birje has been announced as the winner of the Royal Society of Biology's photography competition, for his image of ants feeding off honeydew excreted by a yellow aphid.
Birje, who captured the shot in Thane, India, said: "There are many magical events happening in nature around us - I was just being curious and observant.
"The photograph just shows such a situation between the ants, aphid and mites."
The Royal Society of Biology's annual photography competition attracts entries from amateur photographers around the world, with more than 1,600 entries submitted this year for the theme "interconnected".
Runner up: Truong Hoai Vu - Hon Yen marine ecosystem, Phu Yen, Vietnam
Every year, between May and August, the coral of this rich and diverse ecosystem becomes exposed at low tide.
Shortlisted
Alfonso Roldán Losada - Family Quarrel, Córdoba, Spain
Henry Harte - The plague, Borana, Kenya
Ripan Biswas - The hunt, West Bengal, India
Wei Fu - Bite for survival, Bangkok, Thailand
Chanchal Sur Chowdhury - Spiderman of our body, Missouri, USA
John Ishide Bulanadi - A tiny gathering, Pampanga, Philippines
Gu Guanghui - Solar power plan, Zhejiang Province, China
Young Photographer of the Year: Roan Jones, Somerset, UK
The winner of the RSB's Young Photographer of the Year is Roan Jones, aged 15.
Jones captured a tyre being reclaimed by nature in the Vallis forest, Somerset, showing the connection between people and the natural world.
"I felt inspired to take the photo at a local forest in my home town, because this is somewhere I often visit and know there are lots of places of interest."
Runner up: Alice Feng, UK
The patterns in this image, called Fractals, are of Bacillus subtilis being grown on a dextrose agar plate.
The patterns form depending on the conditions of the bacteria's environment and how bacterial cells move after coming into contact with each other.
Highly commended: Hayden Wood, the watering hole, Kenya
A pair of Grévy's zebra drink from a watering hole.
All photos courtesy The Royal Society of Biology