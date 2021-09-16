BBC News

Ocean Photographer of the Year 2021

image source, Aimee Jan / Ocean Photography Awards

Aimee Jan has been announced as Ocean Photographer of the Year for an image of a green sea turtle surrounded by glass fish, made on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia.

The competition, run by Oceanographic Magazine, aims to shine a light on the beauty of the ocean and the threats it faces.

image source, HENLEY SPIERS / Ocean Photography Awards

Second place went to Henley Spiers for this photograph of diving gannets off the Shetland Islands, Scotland.

image source, Matty Smith / Ocean Photography Awards

Third place went to Matty Smith for an image of a hawksbill turtle hatchling, heading out to sea for the first time.

image source, Renee Capozzola / Ocean Photography Awards

The Female Fifty Fathoms Award - a new category designed to celebrate inspirational women in ocean photography - went to Los Angeles-based photographer and biology teacher, Renee Capozzola, for her portfolio of work, which included an image of a blacktip reef shark lining up its dorsal fin with the setting sun in French Polynesia.

The Young Ocean Photographer of the Year award went to Hannah Le Leu for this shot of a green sea turtle hatchling surfacing for air, under a sky full of hungry birds on Heron Island, Australia.

image source, Hannah Le Leu / Ocean Photography Awards

An exhibition alongside the River Thames, near Tower Bridge, London, will run until 17 October 2021.

All photos subject to copyright.

