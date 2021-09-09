Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2021 winner revealed
Cao Fei has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2021 for her solo exhibition Blueprints.
Ms Fei was awarded the £30,000 prize on Thursday at a ceremony at The Photographers' Gallery, London, by the broadcaster, journalist and film-maker, Bidisha.
"Drawing upon extensive research and a wealth of cultural and visual references, Cao Fei's work offers a uniquely poetic dystopia that echoes the human condition today," said Anne-Marie Beckmann, director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation.
"She captures the particular isolation and alienation experienced in our increasingly digital age through a distinctive and seductive visual language."
The artist's winning work, Blueprints, was originally displayed at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in 2020.
Ms Fei is a multimedia artist and film-maker whose practice includes video, digital media, photography and sculpture.
Her work is focused on the effects of rapid technological development on the human condition.
She has created a body of work over the last 20 years informed by the history, consumerism and social structures in her home country China.
The prize, founded in 1996 by The Photographers' Gallery, has launched the careers of a number of photographers over the years.
The work of all the 2021 shortlisted artists, including Poulomi Basu, Alejandro Cartagena, and Zineb Sedira, will remain on display at The Photographers' Gallery until 26 September 2021.
Here is work by the three other shortlisted artists.
All pictures courtesy of the artists and subject to copyright. Cai Fei images courtesy of artist, Vitamin Creative Space and Sprüth Magers