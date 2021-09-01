Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 finalists revealed Published 1 hour ago

The 42 finalists in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, each one showing anthropomorphic expressions from the animal kingdom.

image source Martina Novotna image caption Mr Giggles, a grey seal by Martina Novotna, taken in Ravenscar, UK

A seal that appears to be giggling, a baboon that looks like it's singing and a very angry starling - this year's finalists show animals in comedy moments snapped by photographers from around the world.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists.

In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the competition aims to highlight the important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working with competition partner Save Wild Orangutans.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 22 October.

In the meantime, here are a few finalists' entries that might make you smile.

Monday morning mood, by Andrew Mayes, taken in Rietvlei, South Africa

image source Andrew Mayes image caption A pied starling

Let's dance, by Andy Parkinson, taken in Kamchatka Peninsula, Far East Russia

image source Andy Parkinson image caption Brown bears

Shush! I'm so hungover it hurts, by Anita Ross, taken in San Bernardino County, California, USA

image source Anita Ross image caption A burrowing owl

Foot jam, by Brook Burling, taken in Wisconsin, USA

image source Brook Burling image caption A raccoon

Time for school, by Chee Kee Teo, taken in Singapore

image source Chee Kee Teo image caption Smooth-coated otters

See who jumps high, by Chu han lin, taken in Taiwan

image source Chu han lin image caption Mudskippers

The baboon who feels like a tenor, by Clemence Guinard, taken in Saudi Arabia

image source Clemence Guinard image caption A hamadryas baboon

Fluff, by Edwin Smits, taken in Groenlanden, Ooij, the Netherlands

image source Edwin Smits image caption A Konik horse

Dancing away to glory, by Sarosh Lodhi, taken in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India

image source Sarosh Lodhi image caption Langurs

Smoked deer for dinner, by Siddhant Agrawal, taken in Jim Corbett National Park, India

image source Siddhant Agrawal image caption A tiger

Draw me like one of your French bears, by Wenona Suydam, taken in Kodiak, Alaska, USA

image source Wenona Suydam image caption A brown bear

