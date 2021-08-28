BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'my summer'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "my summer". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image sourceTse Ernest Chi
image captionTse Ernest Chi took this photo of a sunset in Kribi in Cameroon.
image sourceLia Mageira
image captionLia Mageira: "This summer Greece has struggled with wildfires and is still struggling. Greek people show solidarity with their fellow man in every way."
image sourcePrantik Biswas
image captionPrantik Biswas: "Gossip near a gazebo."
image sourcePeter Kitano
image captionPeter Kitanov: "The grazing horses on the ridges of Konyavska Mountain (the mountain of horses in southwestern Bulgaria) are an interesting object for observation and photography."
image sourceAndrew Coutinho
image captionAndrew Coutinho: "Waiting with the missus to catch the train to London for the 10K London Asics run. Height of our summer was the training and accomplishment of finishing."
image sourceEssam Higazi
image captionEssam Higazi: "A lovely German Shepherd swimming in the eastern harbour of Alexandria City, Egypt."
image sourceLiz Youngs
image captionLiz Youngs: "At last, a visit from my daughter and grandson. They are with my husband on Battery Point, Portishead, at sunset, looking over the Bristol Channel to the Welsh hills."
image sourceAndrew Knight
image captionAndrew Knight: "A delicious ice cream made from deep blue, mountain myrtle berries, which grow wild in the French Alps. A thirst quencher after some sun-drenched hiking in the same mountains."
image sourceCarole Bloom
image captionCarole Bloom: "I came across this bench in my local park that I thought was the perfect reminder to take a minute and personally express my sincere thanks to someone. This seemed so fitting at this current time."
image sourceAlastair Grant
image captionAlastair Grant: "A long overdue bit of normality, socialising with family after a very, very long time."
image sourceTara Lowry
image captionTara Lowry: "Some summertime fun with Spanish sunflowers in Andalusia."
image sourceCath Hurrel
image captionCath Hurrell: "Reflections and shadows as the paddle boarders walk to the sea."
image sourceKeith Truman
image captionKeith Truman: "A moving day walking along the Covid Memorial at St Thomas' hospital in London."
image sourceSarah Pidduck
image captionSarah Pidduck: "Our summer in Whitby."
image sourceDave Lawson
image captionDave Lawson: "A summer's day watching cricket."
image sourceElaine Banks
image captionElaine Banks: "Walking to Culra Bothy to camp and go up Ben Alder, I met this very friendly Highland Pony who obviously uses toothpaste too."
image sourceEugenia Mezhirova
image captionEugenia Mezhirova: "There was quite a bit of snow in my summer. In July, my friends and I backpacked the Laugavegur trail in Iceland's highlands. At high elevations the snow still had not melted."
image sourceEric Davey
image captionEric Davey: "As the Covid restrictions are being lifted, for many of us there is a need to retain many elements of shielding. My summer has been my garden and enjoying being surrounded by plants and flowers, many of which were planted and nurtured through a very cold spring."
image sourceVictoria Grice
image captionVictoria Grice: "My teenage son fulfilling a dream by riding his horse Henry in the summer on the beach at Frinton-on-Sea, just as the sun was rising."
image sourceJoseph Mcloughlin
image captionJoseph Mcloughlin: "Lifeguard on duty at San Juan beach, Alicante, Spain."
image sourceMadhavi Patel
image captionMadhavi Patel: "A cosy ready-to-camp site in Bic National park, Quebec, Canada."
image sourceKashyap Khetia
image captionKashyap Khetia: "Dear Sun, please stay with us for little longer."
image sourceMartin Arias
image captionMartin Arias: "Taken near Telluride, Colorado, while hiking along a dirt road. I found this fallen sign indicating the proverbial end of the road."

