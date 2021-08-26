BBC News

The English Riviera during the 2021 UK staycation

image sourceDavid Hares

Last summer, photographer David Hares made a brief visit to Paignton where he got chatting to a man taking his parrots for a ride on his mobility scooter along the promenade. Hares's curiosity was sparked, so this summer he returned once more to the English Riviera. This is what he found.

I had an inkling it would be a fertile place for photography, because more people than usual would be here on staycations.

Holidaymakers were in high spirits, happily posing for portraits or letting me unobtrusively capture a snapshot from their day out.

image sourceDavid Hares
image captionBride-to-be Suzanne (centre) laughs with her bridesmaids and friends on her hen weekend in Torquay
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionA couple eating lunch on Paignton Sands
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionLadies brave the wet August weather

Lots had come down the M5 from the Midlands, choosing Torbay over Spain this year, making the most of the seaside resort and putting on a brave face despite the weather.

Saying that, the sun did shine on some days, people swam in the sea, and munched on fish and chips while seagulls watched like hawks.

image sourceDavid Hares
image captionSeagulls fighting for a burger

Across the bay floated huge but empty cruise ships, awaiting the time for when they would be viable holiday destinations again. They watched almost enviously as tourists flooded into the seafront cafes and amusement arcades and sat licking ice creams on their deckchairs.

image sourceDavid Hares
image captionZiggy getting ready to do a 1.8 mile (3km) swim in the sea in Paignton

I met Ziggy, a retiree who was about to swim 1.8 mile (3km) with her friends in Paignton. I chatted to twins from Teddington at the Torquay funfair, and photographed a bride-to-be with her hen party sunbathing with cocktails on the beach.

I especially enjoyed talking to Warren, who was relaxing in his inflatable dinghy beached firmly on the sand. He was from Southend-on-Sea - it amused me that despite living by the sea, he was still keen for a beach holiday!

image sourceDavid Hares
image captionWarren in his boat on the beach in Torquay

I took a portrait of a lady in a van, who I naively assumed lived as a free spirit, touring the West Country. In fact, she only lived a mile away, but her daughter had caught Covid-19, and she was shielding in her van.

Another day, I headed to Hope's Nose near Babbacombe, expecting to capture beautiful coastal views and perhaps a few ramblers. Instead, I was greeted by hordes of fishermen, casting off from the rocks.

image sourceDavid Hares
image captionFishermen on the rocks at Hope's Nose, near Babbacombe

I loved watching the trawlers of Brixham landing crabs, and visitors boarding packed boat trips across the bay.

It was a snapshot of a bumper year for the English Riviera - an unexpected renaissance of its former heyday - and for the businesses reliant on tourism, they will hope it will continue. Either way, it made for a poignant photo story, capturing the British on their imposed staycations, who looked like they had sent a very happy postcard home.

image sourceDavid Hares
image captionA man carries his children's inflatable lilos from the beach
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionGervan plays catch with his son on the beach at Goodrington Sands
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionAn Elvis impersonator sings during Elvis week at Paignton's Geo Park Cafe
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionA family enjoying a cricket match on a beach in Torquay
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionSimon and his son head out to sea on their paddleboards
image sourceDavid Hares
image captionA couple enjoying fish and chips at dusk in Paignton

All photographs courtesy David Hares.

