The English Riviera during the 2021 UK staycation
- Published
Last summer, photographer David Hares made a brief visit to Paignton where he got chatting to a man taking his parrots for a ride on his mobility scooter along the promenade. Hares's curiosity was sparked, so this summer he returned once more to the English Riviera. This is what he found.
I had an inkling it would be a fertile place for photography, because more people than usual would be here on staycations.
Holidaymakers were in high spirits, happily posing for portraits or letting me unobtrusively capture a snapshot from their day out.
Lots had come down the M5 from the Midlands, choosing Torbay over Spain this year, making the most of the seaside resort and putting on a brave face despite the weather.
Saying that, the sun did shine on some days, people swam in the sea, and munched on fish and chips while seagulls watched like hawks.
Across the bay floated huge but empty cruise ships, awaiting the time for when they would be viable holiday destinations again. They watched almost enviously as tourists flooded into the seafront cafes and amusement arcades and sat licking ice creams on their deckchairs.
I met Ziggy, a retiree who was about to swim 1.8 mile (3km) with her friends in Paignton. I chatted to twins from Teddington at the Torquay funfair, and photographed a bride-to-be with her hen party sunbathing with cocktails on the beach.
I especially enjoyed talking to Warren, who was relaxing in his inflatable dinghy beached firmly on the sand. He was from Southend-on-Sea - it amused me that despite living by the sea, he was still keen for a beach holiday!
I took a portrait of a lady in a van, who I naively assumed lived as a free spirit, touring the West Country. In fact, she only lived a mile away, but her daughter had caught Covid-19, and she was shielding in her van.
Another day, I headed to Hope's Nose near Babbacombe, expecting to capture beautiful coastal views and perhaps a few ramblers. Instead, I was greeted by hordes of fishermen, casting off from the rocks.
I loved watching the trawlers of Brixham landing crabs, and visitors boarding packed boat trips across the bay.
It was a snapshot of a bumper year for the English Riviera - an unexpected renaissance of its former heyday - and for the businesses reliant on tourism, they will hope it will continue. Either way, it made for a poignant photo story, capturing the British on their imposed staycations, who looked like they had sent a very happy postcard home.
All photographs courtesy David Hares.