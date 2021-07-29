In pictures: International Tiger Day 2021
- Published
International Tiger Day - also known as Global Tiger Day - is observed each year on 29 July to raise awareness about tigers, which are an endangered species.
According to the United Nations, the global tiger population has declined by 95% over the past century, due to habitat loss and wildlife trafficking.
From an estimated population of around 100,000 a century ago, wild tiger numbers hit an all-time low of 3,200 in 2010.
That year, conservationists in 13 countries set targets to try to double the number of tigers living in the wild by 2022.
While some countries have seen rising tiger numbers, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has warned of a downward trend in mainland South East Asia, particularly in Malaysia, Myanmar and - to a lesser extent - Thailand.
Over the last 25 years, tigers have become extinct in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
Snaring and poaching are the greatest threats to tigers in South East Asia, along with habitat loss due to infrastructure development, illegal logging and agriculture expansion.
Some countries have seen an increase in tiger populations.
India, where most wild tigers live, has recorded a rise in numbers and is celebrating the approval of 14 sites under the Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CA|TS) scheme.
The scheme sets standards to manage species, and benchmark conservation progress.
There are currently more than 100 sites registered with CA|TS globally, covering more than 70% of the global tiger population.
There are also positive signs in China and Russia, with the latter hosting the Global Tiger Summit in September 2022.
The WWF claims that protecting tigers and their habitat will also benefit thousands of other species of animals, as well as helping to mitigate climate change, reduce the impact of natural disasters and provide livelihoods for local communities.
