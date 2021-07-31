BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'making tracks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "making tracks". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image sourceShane Barker
image captionShane Barker: "A piece of model railway track and some scaled down railway workers provided me with some great photography opportunities."
image sourcePeter Livings
image captionPeter Livings: "Hiking up misty Mount Rinjani, Indonesia."
image sourceTom Candalino
image captionTom Candalino: "Animal tracks on and around our frozen pool during the winter storm in Texas this past February."
image sourceAngie Bessant
image captionAngie Bessant: "Can't stop, making tracks."
image sourceCharlotte Baimbridge
image captionCharlotte Baimbridge: "Bird and sheep tracks around a desert oasis on the Jordan-Syria border."
image sourceOcean Zhao
image captionOcean Zhao: "Human beings making tracks, along with animals, on the beach; the sea is making tracks through waves as well. We're all making tracks one way or another."
image sourceBarbara Graham
image captionBarbara Graham: "Life is good."
image sourceElaine Torr:
image captionElaine Torr: "Making our way through a field one evening in Kirkby-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire."
image sourceTrudie Davidson
image captionTrudie Davidson: "My granddaughter on a visit to a local lavender farm."
image sourceLiam Cox
image captionLiam Cox: "Old fairground ride being washed by the sea."
image sourcePaul Finnegan
image captionPaul Finnegan: "The wooden boardwalk across the Abbeyleix Bog, County Laois, Ireland."
image sourceKathy Williams
image captionKathy Williams: "A scarab beetle makes tracks through the dunes of the Erg Chebbi desert in Morocco."
image sourceHelene Hornecker:
image captionHelene Hornecker: "I remember when preparing for a road trip meant recording a tape with our favourite songs: quite literally, a soundtrack."
image sourceDoris Enders
image captionDoris Enders: "My partner and his dad exercise together."

The next theme is "my summer", and the deadline for entries is 24 August 2021.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

