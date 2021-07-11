BBC News

In pictures: England's excitement ahead of Euro 2020 final

Fans have begun to arrive at Wembley, as the nation gears up to watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Some 60,000 fans are on their way to the stadium, with millions more ready to cheer on the action on screen at 20:00 BST.

The men's team - nicknamed the Three Lions - are hoping to win their first ever Euros title and first major tournament victory since the World Cup in 1966.

Here is a selection of photos as fans prepare for an historic match.

image captionFans start to gather outside Wembley Stadium in the build-up to the match
image captionThere's singing and chanting - and some use flares to billow red smoke into the crowds
image captionThese fans cheer from the roof of a bus on Wembley Way, outside the stadium
image captionOthers join together with football anthems and dancing
image captionLocal residents carry a giant England flag from Neeld Crescent in Brent, where player Raheem Sterling grew up, on their way to Wembley Stadium
image captionIn Nuneaton, a young fan gives a cheer beside a mural of footballers Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, by artist Nathan Parker

