In pictures: England's excitement ahead of Euro 2020 final
Fans have begun to arrive at Wembley, as the nation gears up to watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Some 60,000 fans are on their way to the stadium, with millions more ready to cheer on the action on screen at 20:00 BST.
The men's team - nicknamed the Three Lions - are hoping to win their first ever Euros title and first major tournament victory since the World Cup in 1966.
Here is a selection of photos as fans prepare for an historic match.
