In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world

Stargazers in a number of countries have been treated to a rare Super "blood" Moon as the Earth's satellite turned orangey-red.

Such an event happens only when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are very closely aligned, with the Earth in the middle and the Moon entirely in its shadow.

The first total lunar eclipse since 2019 happened at the same time as the Moon was closest to Earth, with astronomers saying it was a once-in-a-decade event.

Photographers captured the lunar event alongside stunning landscapes and famous landmarks across the world.

The Moon was entirely in the Earth's shadow between about 11:11 and 11:25 GMT on Wednesday.

image captionIn Australia it was already late in the evening when the Moon was seen rising over Sydney's famous Opera House
image captionThe Supermoon made for an atmospheric scene in the central Chinese city of Yuncheng
image captionIn Turkey, Istanbul's Grand Çamlıca Mosque was lit up in all its glory
image captionThe ancient Greek Temple of Poseidon near Athens made a dramatic foreground for the full Moon
image captionThe Moon was seen through clouds over the prehistoric Stonehenge monument in the UK
image captionIn Spain's capital Madrid, it looked as if the sphere was passing between the city's skyscrapers
image captionThe Supermoon seen behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro

