BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'woodland walk'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "woodland walk". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightHamish Couper
image captionHamish Couper: "Long-tailed tit fledglings quarrelling on a branch in a north Oxford woodland. The range of expressions is striking as they tussle for best position to receive food from their parents/carers."
image copyrightHilary Felice
image captionHilary Felice: "The theme for the recent Mental Health Awareness week was Connecting with Nature - a walk in the magical Micheldever Wood [in Hampshire] never fails to lift my spirits."
image copyrightLia Mageira
image captionLia Mageira: "Poikilo is a low mountain in Attica, Greece. It is one of the mountains that encloses the basin of Athens. It has rich flora and fauna and its trails are ideal for hiking and mountain biking."
image copyrightScout Johnstone
image captionScout Johnstone: "I felt saddened by this find on one of our usual family walks in a woodland area in Sandy Lane, Wiltshire. I thought of the effort to get the broken machine to where we found it. Far trickier than taking it to the recycling centre. Thankfully the bluebells will reclaim that area next year, as they always do."
image copyrightAmanda Lake
image captionAmanda Lake: "During lockdown, I have spent many hours exploring Coed y Wenallt, our local woods near Cardiff. It has a spooky, yet magical, atmosphere, inspiring me to put together this fairy-tale composition."
image copyrightFleur Deans
image captionFleur Deans: "We are guardians of some beautiful specimen trees on our property, 'Homebush', in Canterbury, New Zealand. This includes the giant redwood pictured, bathed in autumnal light."
image copyrightMichelle Jackson
image captionMichelle Jackson: "Last Christmas, for the first time ever, I watched the short film Stick Man and loved it. After seeing the film, I found myself noticing the shapes of branches and seeing Stick Man all over the place during woodland walks. This inspired me to make my own fun stickmen. I use branches that have already been cut away or fallen from trees."
image copyrightRichard Hughes
image captionRichard Hughes: "A beautiful place to unwind and get lost in the tall pines and ferns of Rushmere Country Park [in Bedfordshire]."
image copyrightSteve Jolley
image captionSteve Jolley: "Found these tiny woodland toadstools with my daughter on Ranmore Common [in Surrey]. Their white glossy caps and sunlight glowing through their delicate gills caught our eye, and became a subject for her school photography project."
image copyrightMatthew Cawkwell
image captionMatthew Cawkwell: "This picture of my wife, daughter and mother-in-law was taken on a walk through Thetford Forest [East Anglia] in 2014. I love how all three are silhouetted and how the dappled light shines through the morning mist."
image copyrightSally Staniforth
image captionSally Staniforth: "The joy of finding a stick to play with. Sammy is at her happiest walking in the woods at Manor Farm."
image copyrightMichał Świder
image captionMichał Świder: "During a trip to one of the oldest nature reserves in Poland I encountered this beautiful oak. I decided to photograph it in infrared. It is worth looking at the forest in a different light. It looks surreal."
image copyrightDavid Bedo
image captionDavid Bedo: "I went for bird photography to Grantown-on-Spey forest [on the edge of Scotland's Cairngorms], and this little guy welcomed me. Made my morning."
image copyrightTracy Currie
image captionTracy Currie: "Walking in our woods on St Joseph Island, Ontario, I see clearly, the trees have eyes."
image copyrightLouise Godwin
image captionLouise Godwin: "Towards the light!"
image copyrightMichael Bevington
image captionMichael Bevington: "Moor explorers."
image copyrightChris Lee
image captionChris Lee: "A lone figure strolls along Bregagh Road, Northern Ireland."

The next theme is "back in time" and the deadline for entries is 1 June 2021.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story