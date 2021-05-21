BBC News

Amazon in pictures: Sebastião Salgado's last frontier

Published
image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionBank of the Rio Negro, near the Anavilhanas archipelago, in the state of Amazonas, 2019

Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado spent six years travelling around the Amazon region, capturing images of the forest, rivers and mountains for his latest book, Amazônia.

"For me, it is the last frontier, a mysterious universe of its own, where the immense power of nature can be felt as nowhere else on Earth," he says.

image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionCotingo River Falls, in the state of Roraima, 2018

"Here is a forest stretching to infinity that contains one tenth of all living plant and animal species, the world's largest single natural laboratory."

image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionMarauiá mountain range, state of Amazonas, 2018

A lifelong advocate for the Amazon's indigenous people, Salgado documented the daily lives of a dozen of the tribes scattered throughout the rainforest - from hunting and fishing expeditions, to dances and rituals.

image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionThe painted designs on this girl's face indicates that she is not yet engaged. Photographed in Kampa do Rio Amônea Indigenous Territory, state of Acre, 2016

Born in 1944, Salgado left a career in economics to start as a photographer in 1973.

He worked on international assignments for a variety of photography agencies before forming his own, Amazonas Images, with his wife, Lélia, in 1994.

image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionA man making feather adornments, photographed in Rio Gregório Indigenous Territory, state of Acre, 2016

Over the years, Salgado's work has featured in numerous exhibitions and books, the latest of which brings together his Amazon photography.

image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionRain falls over Serra do Divisor National Park, state of Acre, 2016

"My wish, with all my heart, with all my energy, with all the passion I possess, is that in 50 years' time this book will not resemble a record of a lost world," he says.

"Amazônia must live on."

image copyrightSebastião Salgado
image captionA young woman paints her face in the mirror. Photographed in Kampa do Rio Amônea Indigenous Territory, state of Acre, 2016

Amazônia, by Sebastião Salgado, is published by Taschen.

Related Topics