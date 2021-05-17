In pictures: Lockdown eases in parts of the UK
As lockdown rules ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland, millions of people can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones and visit pubs and restaurants inside again.
Some people couldn't wait for morning. Here, Rosie Delaney, Isobel Loan and Rebecca Mitchell have their first drink inside a pub for a long while, at 00:11, at the Showtime Bar, in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
At the The Oak Inn, in Coventry, West Midlands, customers enjoy a pint, a game of pool and a hug.
These changes come with a note of caution, with the variant identified in India spreading in some areas. "We must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution," Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns, urging people to be tested regularly.
For some, the changes mean a chance to exercise indoors. At Park Road Pools & Fitness in London, a group takes a high-energy barbell class, just after 00:00.
Housekeeper Zusanna Gulierrez prepares a room at the Brighton Metropole, as the Hilton group reopens its 130 hotels across England.
Passengers prepare to board an EasyJet flight to Faro, Portugal, at Gatwick Airport, after the ban on international leisure travel for people in England was lifted, to some destinations.
The digital message: "Less URL, more IRL. Welcome back," is displayed on the BT Tower, above the streets of London.
Customers inside the Mile Castle pub, in Newcastle, enjoy breakfast as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen.
