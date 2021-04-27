Pink Supermoon seen around the world
Monday night saw the fourth full Moon of 2021, the so-called Pink Supermoon.
Photographers captured the lunar event alongside stunning landscapes and famous landmarks.
April's supermoon appears big and bright in the sky because of its closeness to Earth, passing within just 360,000km (22,4000 miles) of our planet.
This month's Pink Supermoon is named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring throughout the United States and Canada.
April's full Moon is the first of two supermoons in 2021, with the next one taking place on 26 May.
Here are photos from around the world.
