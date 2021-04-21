In pictures: US reacts to Chauvin trial verdict
- Published
A US jury has found a white former police officer guilty of murder over the death of African-American George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year.
Derek Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.
The footage sparked worldwide protests against racism and excessive use of force by police.
Chauvin was found guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
His bail was immediately revoked and he was placed in custody.
Sentencing is likely to happen in two months, and Chauvin could spend decades in jail.
Crowds of people gathered to celebrate the verdict outside the Minneapolis courtroom.
Others gathered at the intersection in Minneapolis where Mr Floyd was killed.
Elsewhere in the US, people marched through the streets in Atlanta, Georgia.
And rallies were held in New York City.
In nationally televised remarks, US President Joe Biden said: "Systemic racism is a stain on the whole nation's soul."
Meanwhile, Vice-President Kamala Harris urged lawmakers to pass the George Floyd bill aimed at reforming policing .
