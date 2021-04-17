In Pictures: The Queen and nation bid farewell to Prince Philip
- Published
The Queen will lead her family - and the nation - in mourning at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
A small group of family members - including his four children and Princes William and Harry - will walk in procession behind his coffin. It will be carried the short distance from the inner hall in the castle to St George's Chapel aboard a Land Rover hearse - which the duke himself helped to design.
A national minute's silence will be held at 15:00 BST, just before the service begins.
The ceremonial funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of the castle and the public have been asked not to gather there or at other royal residences.
Hundreds of people watched on as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery made their way along the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle at midday.
Dozens of riders, wearing black, gold and red uniforms and carrying three guns, rode up to the castle's Cambridge Gate.
Members of the regiment will fire minute guns from the east lawn of Windsor Castle as Prince Philip's coffin is taken from the castle to the chapel.
Some members of the public have been in Windsor to pay tribute to the duke but the area has largely been quiet due to the restrictions.
The Duke of Edinburgh personally selected the regalia that has been placed on the altar at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
The insignia - the medals and decorations conferred on him by the UK and Commonwealth countries - has been positioned on nine cushions. He has included insignia from Denmark and Greece in a nod to his birth heritage as a prince of Greece and Denmark.
All pictures are subject to copyright.