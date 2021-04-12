BBC News

Coronavirus: England's shops, gyms and hairdressers reopen

Published

In the latest easing of Covid rules, England and Wales are enjoying a reopening of services, including non-essential shops and beauty salons.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionShoppers wait to enter a Primark store in Cardiff on Monday morning

In England, gyms, zoos and hairdressers can also reopen, while restaurants and pubs can welcome customers outside.

Here are some pictures from Monday's reopening.

image copyrightGetty Images

Indoor swimmers hit the water at Clissold Leisure Centre in north London.

Aquabatix, a synchronised swimming team, practised their moves at the centre.

image copyrightAFP

Queues formed outside stores in the early hours of Monday, including at Primark in Cardiff.

image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images

And also at Primark in Truro.

image copyrightCameron Smith

Sports enthusiasts waited outside the Nike store in central London.

image copyrightAFP

A customer received a hair styling at Bronte's Hair Boutique in Leek, Staffordshire.

image copyrightGetty Images

Fitness fans in Falmouth stepped into St Michael's Health Club for some early morning training.

image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images

London gym users also felt the burn on Monday, at Clissold Leisure Centre.

image copyrightGetty Images

Just after midnight, pub-goers enjoyed themselves at Switch bar in Newcastle upon Tyne.

image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images

Customers used the test-and-trace app before they sat down for outdoor pints.

image copyrightGetty Images

There were also celebrations at The Fox on the Hill pub in south London.

image copyrightReuters

All pictures are subject to copyright.