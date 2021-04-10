BBC News

Prince Philip: Tributes continue for the Duke of Edinburgh

Published

Tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have continued, following his death at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

image copyrightReuters

The Queen announced the death of her "beloved" husband with "deep sorrow", Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Many people visited the palace and Windsor Castle overnight and in the early hours to lay flowers and cards.

image copyrightAFP
image copyrightReuters
image copyrightReuters
image copyrightREX / Shutterstock

The flag over the Sydney harbour bridge has been lowered at half-mast, so too has the one over Australia's Parliament House in Canberra.

image copyrightEPA

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said memories of Prince Philip would be of his candour and of a unique, forceful and authentic personality.

image copyrightEPA

A 41-gun salute was fired to commemorate the death of Prince Philip at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.

image copyrightREX / Shutterstock

All pictures are subject to copyright.

