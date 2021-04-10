Prince Philip: Tributes continue for the Duke of Edinburgh
Tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have continued, following his death at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.
The Queen announced the death of her "beloved" husband with "deep sorrow", Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Many people visited the palace and Windsor Castle overnight and in the early hours to lay flowers and cards.
The flag over the Sydney harbour bridge has been lowered at half-mast, so too has the one over Australia's Parliament House in Canberra.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said memories of Prince Philip would be of his candour and of a unique, forceful and authentic personality.
A 41-gun salute was fired to commemorate the death of Prince Philip at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.
