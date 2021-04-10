BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'my favourite food'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "my favourite food". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightNatasha Everson-Williams
image captionNatasha Everson-Williams: "I can't get enough of my favourite food - pasta. Here is a plate of lemon, courgette and crispy caper pasta for a lockdown lunch."
image copyrightAppollina Leiper
image captionAppollina Leiper: "I always get a pineapple tart from the bakery when I visit my parents in Carnoustie."
image copyrightLouise Fernandes
image captionLouise Fernandes: "My mum's biryani on a sunny Easter Sunday. Now you see it, now you don't!"
image copyrightAnthony Heron
image captionAnthony Heron: "Prague funnel cake. This is one of my favourite foods as it reminds me of my travels to Europe. I am looking forward to returning again when the time is right."
image copyrightManogaran Durasamy
image captionManogaran Durasamy: "A smoked haddock kedgeree is always a pleasant welcome when my favourite food is prepared by my wife and served for lunch."
image copyrightShane Barker
image captionShane Barker: "A 'light' snack. When I am eating healthily, my favourite food is fresh fruit. After taking this photograph, using a torch, I remembered having a wonderful fruit salad."
image copyrightMike Wright
image captionMike Wright: "Oranges have been one of my favourite foods for as long as I can remember. I think I've eaten one after tea every day for about the last 60 years or so. This shot is a close-up of a blood orange, which are currently coming towards the end of their season."
image copyrightJames Bimson
image captionJames Bimson: "There's nothing nicer than a 99, with a Flake and some raspberry sauce."
image copyrightIngo Dierking
image captionIngo Dierking: "Cannoli from a street vendor in Taormina, Sicily… priceless."
image copyrightJudith Sales
image captionJudith Sales: "Home-grown beetroot ready for roasting. My absolute favourite."
image copyrightHemant B Kaushik
image captionHemant B Kaushik: "According to Hindu mythology, hungry Lord Hanuman once tried eating the sun, assuming it to be a ripe fruit. During lockdown, my daughter wanted to taste this beautiful evening sun in Guwahati, India!"
image copyrightGareth Evison
image captionGareth Evison: "Baby pineapple growing sweetness."
image copyrightLia Mageira
image captionLia Mageira: "When I collect the vegetables from my kitchen garden, I like to make shapes or a presentation before I put them in the fridge. That is one of the reasons why vegetables are my favourite food."
image copyrightSally Stanifort
image captionSally Staniforth: "Who doesn't love mushrooms? Earthy and meaty, they lift any meal. I was making mushrooms on toast for lunch when the sunlight hit the pan, capturing the swirling mist rising from the sizzling pan. It was a moment to whip out the mobile phone and take a quick snap."
image copyrightLuxshanya Jayarathnam
image captionLuxshanya Jayarathnam: "A simple food from south India, yet so mouth-watering and delicious - curd rice with potato fry."
image copyrightTasleem Jessa Damani
image captionTasleem Jessa Damani: "The simple, forgotten, custard cream. A perfect snack with a cup of tea."
image copyrightJustin Saculles
image captionJustin Saculles: "Summer the whippet expressing her happiness in lockdown, by catching her favourite treats."
image copyrightHanna Carlson
image captionHanna Carlson: "Baking and food photography are two big passions of mine, and this past year has really given me the chance to focus on developing my baking and photography skills. I focus on creating vegan recipes that are easy to make, delicious, and healthy. So here, a tropical citrus raw vegan cheesecake."
image copyrightAngela Parry
image captionAngela Parry: "I am a pancake fan. Here's one I came up with while experimenting with different toppings during lockdown."

