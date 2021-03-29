Covid: Stay-at-home restrictions end in England
Two households or groups of up to six people are now able to meet outside in England, with outdoor sport facilities reopening.
Organised outdoor sports and weddings attended by up to six people can also resume in the latest lockdown easing.
Boris Johnson has urged caution, saying cases are up in Europe and variants threaten the vaccine rollout.
Here are pictures of people enjoying their new freedoms.
Swimmers splashed around at the Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, London (above and below).
A drone camera snapped swimmers training in lanes at Hampton Lido in London.
People in Leeds started their day with an energetic exercise class in Springhead Park, Rothwell.
At Grantham Tennis Club, players were back on the courts.
Children played rugby at Victoria Park Rugby League Football Club, Warrington.
Golfers putted among the daffodils at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club in Cheshire.
