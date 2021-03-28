BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'sculpture'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "sculpture". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightSteve Demerannville
image captionSteve Demerannville: "Plaster cast sculpture at Castle Castello di Visio in Varina, Lake Como, Italy."
image copyrightMarian Pergola
image captionMarian Pergola: "What did I do now?"
image copyrightKate Doherty
image captionKate Doherty: "A portrait head in clay. At this stage it is being hollowed out from below and from a hole at the top of the head. The subject is a friend who is depicted engaging with her young children. It is unfinished and may crack or explode during the firing."
image copyrightStephen Granger
image captionStephen Granger: "I was cycling past this small park in downtown Toronto filled with these odd sculptures of creatures that look like a cross between bunnies and dogs."
image copyrightGideon Conn
image captionGideon Conn: "Continuous Line in Ply is cut by hand with a jigsaw from a single sheet of 18mm birch plywood. I love cutting wood with a jigsaw and I love exploring materials to discover unexpected properties."
image copyrightStuart Lyall
image captionStuart Lyall: "The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, just before the last lockdown on the last permitted family trip."
image copyrightJacqueline Melling
image captionJacqueline Melling: "Walking around on a National Garden Scheme open day, we came across this dragon guarding the entrance to the garden highlighted against the blue sky."
image copyrightJo Mountney
image captionJo Mountney: "I made this using the fleece from my own little flock of Shetland Sheep in sunny Norfolk, UK."
image copyrightManogaran Durasamy
image captionManogaran Durasamy: "A photo of a glass sculpture made by American sculptor Dale Chihuly. It was taken at an exhibition in Kew Gardens."
image copyrightJacqueline C Melling
image captionJacqueline C Melling: "Spotted these fun lads and lasses at Southport Flower Show turning lots of heads above the loos!"
image copyrightColin Kirkham
image captionColin Kirkham photographed this driftwood sculpture at Hokitika beach in New Zealand.
image copyrightSue Jenkins
image captionSue Jenkins: "Taking time to stop and stare, I came across this gentleman on the lovely island of Guernsey and took a moment to see life from his perspective."
image copyrightDiana Buzoianu
image captionDiana Buzoianu: "Now this is not the end..."
image copyrightRichard Ellis
image captionRichard Ellis: "A sculpture that we found by accident midway through a very muddy pre-Covid walk around King's Wood, Challock, Kent."
image copyrightGillian Wade
image captionGillian Wade: "Enjoying the sun."
image copyrightTangyne Berry
image captionTangyne Berry: "A cake topper made from edible modelling paste."

