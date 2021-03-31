Capturing every hour of each New Year's Day for 24 years
A photography project, now in its 18th year, has released its latest images, reflecting on life in 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2004, 24 postgraduate students at Central St Martins, in London, set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, each year, for 24 years.
Each photographer progresses by one hour every year.
"Time is a construct, which 2020 has taught us," curator Cheryl Newman says.
"But as the clock struck midnight on 31 December, there was a collective tension.
"Covid-19 has forced us into isolation.
"And yet there is a communal anxiety driven by the dawn of a new year.
"Photographing the first day of 2021 was a profound journey... made under unprecedented circumstances.
"The work thoughtfully reflects the conflict between the hope of a promised vaccine, the dread of UK Brexit and an unsettled future."
The photos can be seen at an outdoor exhibition in Soho Square, west London, until 16 April.
