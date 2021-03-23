BBC News

Covid: UK marks one year anniversary of lockdown

Published
Related Topics

On Tuesday, the UK marked one year since the first coronavirus lockdown with a national minute's silence and a number of memorial services.

image copyrightEPA
image captionMilitary and NHS medical staff observe a minute of silence outside St Thomas' hospital in London

The Queen reflected on the "grief and loss felt by so many" and sent a bouquet of flowers to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough restrictions on people's lives, aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.

People are being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 20:00 GMT with phones, candles and torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance".

The gesture is being organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

Here are pictures of people observing the minute's silence and attending services around the UK.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionHealth workers from the Glasgow Royal Infirmary (above and below)
image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightPA Media
image captionStaff outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionHealth workers and faith leaders at the Fazl mosque vaccination centre in southwest London
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionStaff at a Marie Curie hospice in Penarth
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPrince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took part in a private moment of reflection in Westminster Abbey and then visited a vaccination centre at the abbey in London
image copyrightUK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
image captionThe House of Commons held a minute's silence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson observed the silence privately
image copyrightPA Media
image captionFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon (left), Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh (centre) and Scottish Conservative Ruth Davidson (right), along with other MSPs and parliament staff, observe a minute's silence in the Garden Lobby of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh
image copyrightPA Media
image captionIn a tweet earlier in the day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "One year on. Thinking today of all those who have lost a loved one to Covid, and to everyone who continues to make heartbreaking sacrifices as we continue to navigate our way through this terrible ordeal, together"
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCanon Andrew Stead leads a service at Lichfield Cathedral
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPeople light candles in Lichfield Cathedral
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Dean of Ripon, The Very Reverend John Dobson lights a candle of remembrance in Ripon
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionNurses stand alongside firefighters (in red) from Hampshire Fire and Rescue as they observe a minute's silence in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionChief spiritual adviser Mia Hilborn (centre) stands with NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens (centre left) and Guys and St Thomas' NHS Trust chief executive and chief medical officer Dr Ian Abbs (centre right) during a ceremony at St Thomas' Hospital in central London
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionMembers of staff place flowers near the statue of Crimean War nurse Mary Seacole at St Thomas' Hospital
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCommuters take part in a minute's silence at Waterloo Station in central London
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA yellow ribbon is tied to a memorial tree at Hutton Rudby Methodist Church in Middlesbrough
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAngel ties a yellow ribbon to a gate after a service at St Catherine's Church in London

All pictures are subject to copyright.

Related Topics