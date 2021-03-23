Covid: UK marks one year anniversary of lockdown
On Tuesday, the UK marked one year since the first coronavirus lockdown with a national minute's silence and a number of memorial services.
The Queen reflected on the "grief and loss felt by so many" and sent a bouquet of flowers to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.
On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough restrictions on people's lives, aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.
Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.
People are being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 20:00 GMT with phones, candles and torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance".
The gesture is being organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie.
Here are pictures of people observing the minute's silence and attending services around the UK.
