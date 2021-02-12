BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'shelter'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "shelter". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyrightPaul Granahan
image captionPaul Granahan: "This ramshackle shelter is located by the shore of Lake Korission on the Greek Island of Corfu. The use of a sepia finish adds an extra dimension to this already interesting structure."
image copyrightRobby Bernstein
image captionRobby Bernstein: "In Toronto, Canada, this bus shelter offers scant protection from the frigid February cold snap."
image copyrightConor Donnelly
image captionConor Donnelly: "I was passing through Bank tube station [in London] and I captured this picture of people taking shelter under their umbrellas on a wet and windy morning."
image copyrightMichael Schwarz
image captionMichael Schwarz: "This shows Beagle 'Kimberly' as a puppy looking for shelter behind my wife's legs."
image copyrightGabriela Delcin Pires
image captionGabriela Delcin Pires took this picture on the beach at Pantano Do Sul in Florianópolis, Brazil
image copyrightJane Blann
image captionJane Blann: "I come across many of these mysterious shelters on my rambles through the New Forest. Here's my nervous rescue dog Charlie (originally from a shelter in Serbia), tentatively exploring one."
image copyrightJan Peddie
image captionJan Peddie: "The New Brighton Lighthouse, a shelter from the stormy waves."
image copyrightAngela Parry
image captionAngela Parry: "Play time in lockdown. Today's game, a sheep in a shelter.
image copyrightPaul E Tursner-Upcott
image captionPaul E Tursner-Upcott: "Sheep waiting in the shelter for the bus."
image copyrightShaughna Warburton
image captionShaughna Warburton: "Why it is best not to be too tidy in the garden. Spotted these hibernating in the pod of last year's Poppy."
image copyrightKaren Humphrey
image captionKaren Humphrey: "My favourite fish in UK waters, a Tompot Blenny, sheltering in the shipwreck of the James Eagan Layne, sunk off the coast of Plymouth in 1945."
image copyrightAnn Antonopoulou
image captionAnn Antonopoulou: "Our Parson Russell Terrier Snoopy's new cave bed just arrived and he's loving it, especially in this very cold weather of early February in Edinburgh. He refuses to come out."
image copyrightJames Buttenshaw
image captionJames Buttenshaw: "Ladybirds sheltering in the top of an old fence post by the side of a corn field in Hertfordshire."
image copyrightGeorge Pagonis
image captionGeorge Pagonis photographed this building in the Faroe Islands.
image copyrightLeah Burton
image captionLeah Burton: "A family Covid catch-up while sheltering from the sea air blowing over the seafront in Weston."

The next theme is "beauty of trees" and the deadline for entries is 23 February 2021.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at We set the theme, you take the pictures.

