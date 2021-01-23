Week in pictures: 16-22 January 2021

Week in pictures: 16-22 January 2021Publishedduration56 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.image copyrightAlexander Kuznetsov / Reutersimage captionThe Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland.image copyrightCindy Liu / Reutersimage captionAt a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, people enjoy a beer yoga session, as Cambodia eases some of the restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus disease.image copyrightEmily Elconin / Reutersimage captionA family in Beverly Hills, Michigan watches the US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, with son Jackson clapping and cheering at the TV.image copyrightLeah Millis / Reutersimage captionEarlier that day, the then President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One for the final time.image copyrightAjeng Dinar Ulfiana / Reutersimage captionFlight attendants of Sriwijaya Air pay their respects to those who died on flight SJ182, which crashed into the Java Sea earlier this month, killing all 62 people on board.image copyrightPaul Ellis / Pool / Reutersimage captionBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photograph with a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine during a visit to Wockhardt's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Wrexham, Wales.image copyrightMohamed Abd El Ghany / Reutersimage captionQatar's Ameen Zakkar is seen between two Danish players during a match at the men's Handball World Championship in Cairo. Denmark won 32-23.image copyrightAdnan Abidi / Reutersimage captionA soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India.image copyrightPolina Ivanova / Reutersimage captionRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on board a plane in Berlin before heading to Moscow. He was detained on arrival in the Russian capital, five months after he was nearly killed by a nerve agent attack.image copyrightTyrone Siu / Reutersimage captionLai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to scale the 320m (1050ft) tall Nina Tower in Hong Kong using only his upper body strength. On this attempt, he completed 250m in strong winds, in 10 hours, to raise money for spinal cord patients.image copyrightAntara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko / Reutersimage captionLava can be seen spewing from the top of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano.Related TopicsPhotography