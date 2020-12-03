In pictures: Football fans return to EFL matches
Fans went back to English Football League grounds for the first time in more than nine months on Wednesday, after coronavirus restrictions were eased in some parts of the country.
A limited number of supporters were allowed into six games. Luton and Wycombe were allowed up to 1,000, while Carlisle, Charlton, Shrewsbury and Cambridge were able to house 2,000.
Away fans were not allowed in, though, and nor were supporters who live in tier three areas.
Here are some of the best photos from the night.
