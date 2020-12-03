BBC News

In pictures: Football fans return to EFL matches

image copyrightPA Media
image captionLuton Town fans pose with a banner at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday.

Fans went back to English Football League grounds for the first time in more than nine months on Wednesday, after coronavirus restrictions were eased in some parts of the country.

A limited number of supporters were allowed into six games. Luton and Wycombe were allowed up to 1,000, while Carlisle, Charlton, Shrewsbury and Cambridge were able to house 2,000.

Away fans were not allowed in, though, and nor were supporters who live in tier three areas.

Here are some of the best photos from the night.

image copyrightAction Images via Reuters
image captionA fan stands near a hand sanitising station, ahead of the Luton Town v Norwich City match.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA supporter has a temperature check before entering Luton's Kenilworth Road stadium.
image copyrightAction Images via Reuters
image captionSocial distancing measures outside The Valley in Charlton, as fans arrive to see Charlton Athletic v Milton Keynes Dons.
image copyrightReuters
image captionFans are joined by cardboard cut-outs at Abbey Stadium, as Cambridge United play Mansfield Town. The hosts went on to lose 0-1.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSupporters cheer from the stands at the Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley match.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA Wycombe Wanderers fan cheers on the team, as the hosts play Stoke City at Adams Park.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA Shrewsbury Town fan wears a face mask with a picture of striker Jason Cummings. The final score resulted in a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley.
image copyrightReuters
image captionCarlisle United fans watch as their team plays Salford City. The home team went on to win 2-1.
image copyrightReuters
image captionSocially-distanced fans react as Wycombe Wanderers suffer a 0-1 loss to Stoke City.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLuton Town went on to defeat Norwich City 3-1.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionStadium staff disinfect seats, following Charlton Athletic's 0-1 loss to Milton Keynes Don.

All photographs subject to copyright.

