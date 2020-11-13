BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'autumn landscapes'

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "autumn landscapes". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyrightDavid Phillips
image captionDavid Phillips: "This was taken at Abington Park, Northampton. I had just bought a new camera lens and this was the first time I took it out. It was a beautiful late autumn sunny morning."
image copyrightRobby Bernstein
image captionRobby Bernstein: "In autumn - which we [in Canada] call "Fall" - every leaf, on every tree, comes floating down, until all the trees are completely bare. It's quite a chore to rake up all of the leaves, but it's worth it because they are very pretty."
image copyrightJohn Myhre Frederiksen
image captionJohn Myhre Frederiksen used a fisheye lens to take this photo in Copenhagen.
image copyrightHoward Smith
image captionHoward Smith: "One can never quite tell on such mornings as to whether one is going to drop lucky with the conditions. But on this particular morning my luck was in, and a short walk onto Curbar Edge in the Peak District revealed swirling mist enveloping the village of Curbar far below, making for magical autumnal conditions."
image copyrightConor Donnelly
image captionConor Donnelly: "Cycle of seasons - passing through East London, and the complementary colours of autumn."
image copyrightEmma Harris
image captionEmma Harris: "These leaves were picked from the same tree on the same day in a residential garden in Coalville, Leicestershire, charting autumn as it happened to the tree."
image copyrightCornelia Waymouth
image captionCornelia Waymouth: "An autumn landscape in miniature on a fallen tree in Peterborough."
image copyrightVerna Evans
image captionVerna Evans: "A bellowing stag in the autumn landscape of Richmond Park in London, during the rutting season."
image copyrightUsha Venkat
image captionUsha Venkat: "We live in a quintessential town named Bloomington, Indiana, in USA. It has distinctive four seasons, that is wonderful to experience. With the onset of autumn, the picturesque town turns vibrant when trees change colours. It appears as though an artist had painted the trees in different colours, capturing an idealistic autumn landscape."
image copyrightLaurelle Kop
image captionLaurelle Kop: "A bunch of autumn."
image copyrightGeorgina Gallant
image captionGeorgina Gallant: "Yellow autumn landscape at Needham Lake in Suffolk."
image copyrightKate Logan
image captionKate Logan: "This photo was taken in my neighbourhood in Ottawa, Canada. It features maple trees and leaves - Canada's national symbol, appearing on the flag. I was struck by the colours of the leaves, which are like jewels."

