US election 2020: A night of voting and results
Americans went to the polls on 3 November to elect the next US president.
Republican President Donald Trump is up against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
About 100 millions voters had cast their ballots early. The final results are still to be announced and counting is continuing in many states.
Here are pictures from the election day and a night of results.
With a tight race in key states, the candidates need 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency.
Donald Trump, 74, is seeking to avoid becoming the first incumbent president to lose a re-election fight since George HW Bush in 1992.
With a rise in gun sales in the run-up to election day following a bitter campaign, there were fears of violence and disruption on Tuesday.
But there have been only a few reported incidents of run-ins at polling stations or in the streets.
In Chicago, a man told police that a group of people attacked his car with baseball bats near a polling station, the New York Times reports.
And in Charlotte, North Carolina, an armed man wearing a Trump hat was arrested after he reportedly intimidated people at a rally.
Overall, most Americans went out to vote peacefully - and of course millions stayed home after voting early. The highest turnout in more than a century in expected.
The FBI is investigating a series of automated calls spreading misinformation.
Dana Nessel, the Michigan attorney-general, said she had received reports of robocalls trying to trick people into staying home on election day.
