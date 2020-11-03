BBC News

Youth Photography Awards documents experiences of lockdown

Published

Dreaming of a Beach has won Alma Rosaz the £1,000 first prize in a new photography competition for 16- to 25-year-olds.

image copyrightAlma Rosaz

"Inspiration came from reminiscing [about] life before Covid-19," Rosaz, 24, said.

"Creating kitsch and theatrical situations in surroundings we were all dreaming of while confined in our homes acted as an escape for me.

"Not being allowed to see anyone, the only models available were myself and my partner."

2 Metres Apart won Felix Ziegler, 18, the £500 second prize.

image copyrightFelix Ziegler

Florentine's Quarantine won Flo Hendriks, 17, the £250 third prize.

image copyrightFlo Hendriks

Conceived by the Positive View Foundation and the Royal Photographic Society, and supported by the arts council, the Youth Photography Awards 2020 saw 3,500 entries on its theme, Lockdown: Taking a positive view.

Foundation founder and chief executive Andrew Page said: "We know first hand how the Covid-19 lockdown has created high levels of mental-health issues, isolation, and vulnerability amongst 16- to 25-years-olds across the UK.

"We also know that photography is a proven and powerful cultural tool to transform lives positively, which is why we knew it was important to launch this competition."

Royal Photographic Society chief executive Evan Dawson said: "These young people have shown the power of photography to document their personal experiences of lockdown while at the same time supporting their own wellbeing during a challenging time."

These images were highly commended.

Exercise, by Asher Levi Lopez

image copyrightAsher Levi Lopez

We need new hope, by Charlotte Keen

image copyrightCharlotte Keen

Losing Touch, by Conor Hudson

image copyrightConor Hudson

Somebody loves you, by Dylan Lombard

image copyrightDylan Lombard

Pandemic Inspired Magazine Cover, by Georgia Bennett

image copyrightGeorgia Bennett

Angela and Tony, by Izzy Schreiber

image copyrightIzzy Schreiber

Soap, by Jessica Anderson

image copyrightJessica Anderson

Nightlife, by John Michael Canita

image copyrightJohn Michael Canita

Writings on the wall, by Maria Bederbos

image copyrightMaria Bederbos

Missing you, by Jessica Shackleford

image copyrightJessica Shackleford

Photos are copyright.