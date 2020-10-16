BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'life in the water'

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "life in the water". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyrightPaul Granahan
image captionPaul Granahan: "Photographed in the Red Sea, off the coast of Egypt, where this lionfish is a relatively common sight. It sports poisonous spines as part of its defences."
image copyrightIan Salisbury
image captionIan Salisbury: "For some animals, life in the water begins at a very early age. Hippo babies are usually born in shallow water, or even on land, but quickly learn how to stay submerged in order to suckle their mother, coming up for air every few minutes."
image copyrightLisa Ziehrock
image captionLisa Ziehrock: "It was pure freedom in the water, as one of the small yellow fishes. It was also very stunning when we saw a huge whale shark calmly passing by; I felt tiny in front of the largest known fish in the world."
image copyrightFrank Samet
image captionFrank Samet: "I took this photo of a rather wistful-looking seal at the Hunstanton Sea Life centre - which cares for rescued seals - earlier this year."
image copyrightJim Hargrove
image captionJim Hargrove: "I took this photograph of a Pacific Sea Nettle jellyfish while visiting the Jellies Invasion exhibition at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA."
image copyrightAmanda Lake
image captionAmanda Lake: "My partner getting a taste of life in the water at Abercynon Weir earlier this year."
image copyrightRichard Hughes
image captionRichard Hughes: "A beautiful swan guiding six gorgeous cygnets in their early days on the lake in Rushmere country park during lockdown this year. This herd of cygnets seemed to takes ages to hatch and it took some perseverance to finally 'snap' them.
image copyrightDan Shipp
image captionDan Shipp: "Not 200 yards from our backdoor on Vanua Levu in Fiji, a Clark's anemonefish has chosen a particularly colourful anemone to inhabit, at a depth of about nine metres. Barring mishaps, she will stay here for life, protected by the venomous tentacles of the anemone. In return for this protection, she offers the anemone protection from Butterfly fish and other species that are partial to an anemone dinner."
image copyrightSimon Wilkin
image captionSimon Wilkin: "A surfer tames a huge winter wave on Ogmore Beach, Glamorgan."
image copyrightJenny Downing
image captionJenny Downing: "A teeny, green frog takes a breather on the petals of a water lily."
image copyrightSiobhán Russell
image captionSiobhán Russell photographed the Myrtleville Swimmers in Crosshaven, Co. Cork, Ireland
image copyrightDylan Parry Evans
image captionDylan Parry Evans: "One of nature's wonders - Penmon's magical bioluminescent plankton, glowing electric blue as it's ruffled by the crashing waves."
image copyrightXiao-wei Sima
image captionXiao-wei Sima: "The Canada geese make beautiful scenery in this maple leaf country."
image copyrightDoris Enders
image captionDoris Enders : "These Slider turtles came to the surface to see if they could get some food."

