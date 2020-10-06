HMS Queen Elizabeth: Images win Royal Navy photographic award
- Published
Kyle Heller has been named the Royal Navy's photographer of the year for his portfolio of imagery from HMS Queen Elizabeth's deployment to the east coast of the USA.
Heller was selected from the pool of the Royal Navy's own dedicated photographers, all of them serving sailors or Royal Marines, to be awarded the Peregrine Trophy in the annual competition.
The photographer's images show a behind-the-scenes look at life in the Royal Navy, from emotional homecomings to frontline ops.
"This is a job like no other - it sounds clichéd, but it's true. I'm still trying to get my head round winning the award, in all honesty," said Heller.
"I'm not one for the plaudits at all and for me it's about the opportunities, experience and variation that you get with this job.
"Life is never dull and you're there, part of history in those big moments."
Heller became a Royal Navy photographer in late 2009, having joined the Royal Navy in 1998 aged 17 and serving on HMS Beaver, HMS Sheffield and HMS Cornwall.
Here is a selection of winning photos by Heller.
Here are other striking photos entered in this year's competition, including winning images in different categories.
Photos from the Royal Navy photographic awards will be on public display at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire from December 2020 until March 2021.