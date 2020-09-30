Maritime life around the coast of Britain

The Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity has announced the winners of its annual photography competition.
The competition received more than 2,000 entries this year from both amateur and professional photographers, who set out to capture the essence of Britain's long maritime heritage, with its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, ports and harbours.
The winning picture was taken by Laurence Hartwell and shows trawlers with their catches at the fish market in Newlyn, Cornwall (above).
The judges felt it "symbolised the fishermen, logistics and transport workers who continue to work tirelessly through night and day for our benefit, and especially in a year where our reliance on the maritime and fishing industries has been highlighted even further."
The charity encouraged people to look back through their photo albums and submit archive images to avoid unnecessary travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.