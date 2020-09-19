Your pictures on the theme of 'night vision' Published duration 38 minutes ago

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "night vision". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyright John West image caption John West: "This cyclist seemed so vulnerable on a dark January evening amongst all the traffic at a busy Edinburgh junction."

image copyright Ian Salisbury image caption Ian Salisbury: "The pupil of a leopard's eye constricts or dilates rapidly according to the amount of light that is available. Because of their adapted retinas, leopards have exceptional night vision and can see seven times better in the dark than humans, which results in them being very successful nocturnal hunters. Photo taken at night whilst on safari in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park."

image copyright Brandon Ellison image caption Brandon Ellison: "Peering out of my study window late at night, everything in darkness apart from a few house lights and the distant glow of London bouncing off the clouds. (Taken with a 360 camera.)"

image copyright Lynka Belanger image caption Lynka Belanger: "Like many lakes around the world, the Memphremagog Lake has a monster… here is a close-up of Memphre's head decorated for Christmas."

image copyright Julia Uttley image caption Julia Uttley: "I love the work of American artists such as Ed Ruscha and Edward Hopper and during the early stages of lockdown, I tried to recreate the atmosphere of some of their work using a newly built service station as my subject that's just up the road from where I live."

image copyright Kerr Rankin image caption Kerr Rankin: "On our final night camping on the Isle of Lewis we were greeted by the Milky Way."

image copyright Dean Johnson image caption Dean Johnson: "I took this self-portrait while spending the night in a Bedouin tent in Wadi Rum, Jordan. I knew the distinct lack of light pollution would enable me to see the stars but nothing prepared me for this."

image copyright Jake Bernard image caption Jake Bernard: "The photograph was taken in my urban garden using an infra-red camera with motion sensor. Endless hours of fun - noting who and what happens at night, just outside the back door."

image copyright Michael Chalmers image caption Michael Chalmers: "I took the photo of the full Moon from my back deck in Canton, Georgia, USA, early morning (around 04:30) on 3 September."

image copyright Ola Madams image caption Ola Madams: "I've always loved the fact that once we go to sleep our garden comes to life with nocturnal animal activity - hedgehogs, foxes and an occasional badger. This picture captures a moment when a young fox enters our garden through an opening in the bushes."

image copyright Jack Chapman image caption Jack Chapman: "This was a new Moon night taking long exposures at Superstition Mountains, Arizona."

image copyright Conor Georgiou image caption Conor Georgiou photographed Comet Neowise (bottom left), the rising Moon (bottom centre) and the Milky Way. This was taken from Kinder Scout in the Peak District.

23

image copyright Cyd Hindle image caption Cyd Hindle sent in this picture called Silent City: "This image was taken around 04:30 on the Roman walls in the city of Chester."

image copyright Simon Frost image caption Simon Frost: "Even darkness can't halt a key game of ping pong when phone torches can bring night vision."

The next theme is "open road" and the deadline for entries is 29 September 2020.

Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link below to "Upload your pictures here".

Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the picture", at the bottom of the page.