BBC News

In pictures: Hot weather returns to the UK

Published
Parts of the UK continue to enjoy sunshine and hot weather, with the temperature expected to rise above 30C in some places.
image copyrightGeoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock
image captionThe warm weather is expected to continue for a day or so but it will be milder by the weekend.
image copyrightMartin Dalton/REX/Shutterstock
image captionParts of the UK were hotter than Marbella and Tenerife on Monday and sweltering temperatures are set to soar even higher today, drawing people to beaches such as Brighton.
image copyrightCarolyn Jenkins / Alamy
image captionIn Bournemouth, sun seekers head to the beach to soak up the rays.
image copyrightPaul Lawrenson / Alamy
image captionFor some though, the best place is in the shade under the trees in Alexandra park in Hastings.
image copyrightSimon Dack / Alamy
image captionHere, a runner enjoys the sunshine on Devils Dyke just north of Brighton.
image copyrightJoe Giddens / PA Media
image captionPeople enjoy the autumn sunshine as they punt along the River Cam in Cambridge.
image copyrightMartin Dalton/REX/Shutterstock
image captionA chance to cool down on Brighton's water chute.
image copyrightPaul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
image captionIn Norfolk, the day started with a morning mist, beautifully captured by photographer Paul Marriott.
image copyrightPaul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock
image captionThe misty countryside made a good backdrop for this picture of a cyclist in Thornham.
image copyrightFraser Gray/REX/Shutterstock
image captionA little further south, the fog horns from passing ships gave an eerie atmosphere to the estuary town of Gravesend.
image copyrightOwen Humphreys / PA Media
image captionOn Seaburn beach in Sunderland early this morning, fire and light choreographer Penella Bee from Bee-Enchanted practiced her routine.

Related Topics

  • Photography