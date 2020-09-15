In pictures: Hot weather returns to the UK

In pictures: Hot weather returns to the UKPublishedduration12 minutes agoParts of the UK continue to enjoy sunshine and hot weather, with the temperature expected to rise above 30C in some places.image copyrightGeoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstockimage captionThe warm weather is expected to continue for a day or so but it will be milder by the weekend.image copyrightMartin Dalton/REX/Shutterstockimage captionParts of the UK were hotter than Marbella and Tenerife on Monday and sweltering temperatures are set to soar even higher today, drawing people to beaches such as Brighton.image copyrightCarolyn Jenkins / Alamyimage captionIn Bournemouth, sun seekers head to the beach to soak up the rays.image copyrightPaul Lawrenson / Alamyimage captionFor some though, the best place is in the shade under the trees in Alexandra park in Hastings.image copyrightSimon Dack / Alamyimage captionHere, a runner enjoys the sunshine on Devils Dyke just north of Brighton.image copyrightJoe Giddens / PA Mediaimage captionPeople enjoy the autumn sunshine as they punt along the River Cam in Cambridge.image copyrightMartin Dalton/REX/Shutterstockimage captionA chance to cool down on Brighton's water chute.image copyrightPaul Marriott/REX/Shutterstockimage captionIn Norfolk, the day started with a morning mist, beautifully captured by photographer Paul Marriott.image copyrightPaul Marriott/REX/Shutterstockimage captionThe misty countryside made a good backdrop for this picture of a cyclist in Thornham.image copyrightFraser Gray/REX/Shutterstockimage captionA little further south, the fog horns from passing ships gave an eerie atmosphere to the estuary town of Gravesend.image copyrightOwen Humphreys / PA Mediaimage captionOn Seaburn beach in Sunderland early this morning, fire and light choreographer Penella Bee from Bee-Enchanted practiced her routine.Related TopicsPhotography