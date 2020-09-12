BBC News

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 finalists revealed

The finalists of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, each one showing the power of anthropomorphism.
image copyrightArthur Telle Thiemann
image captionSmiley, by Arthur Telle Thiemann. A Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands
A fish that appears to smile, a bear giving a friendly wave from afar and a very grumpy sea turtle - this year's finalists show animals in relatable comedy moments.
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists.
In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the competition aims to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working with competition partner The Born Free Foundation.
The winners will be announced at an online awards ceremony on 22 October.
In the meantime, here are a few finalists' entries that might give you a chortle.
image copyrightBrigitte Alcalay Marcon
image captionCrashing into the picture, by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon. Giraffes in Etosha National Park, Namibia
image copyrightEric Fisher
image captionHi Y'all, by Eric Fisher. A brown bear in Alaska
image copyrightDaniele D'Ermo
image captionTern tuning its wings, by Daniele D'Ermo, Florida
image copyrightMark Fitzpatrick
image captionTerry the Turtle flipping the bird, by Mark Fitzpatrick, Lady Elliot Island, Queensland, Australia
image copyrightPetr Sochman
image captionSocial distance please, by Petr Sochman. Rose-ringed parakeets in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka
image copyrightMarcus Westberg
image captionBoredom, by Marcus Westberg. A mountain gorilla in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda
image copyrightYarin Klein
image captionWe all have that friend, by Yarin Klein. Brown bears at Kuril Lake, Kamchatka, Russia
image copyrightAyala Fishaimer
image captionTough Negotiations, by Ayala Fishaimer. A fox and a rodent in Israel
image copyrightChristina Holfelder
image captionI could puke, by Christina Holfelder. Gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands
image copyrightMartin Grace
image captionSocially Uninhibited, by Martin Grace. A chacma baboon near River Chobe, Botswana
image copyrightAsaf Sereth
image captionSurprise Smiles, by Asaf Sereth. Dwarf mongoose at Lake Bogoria, Kenya
image copyrightGail Bisson
image captionCovid Hair, by Gail Bisson. A Reddish egret in Fort Desoto, Florida
image copyrightKen Crossan
image captionHaving a Laugh, by Ken Crossan. A common seal in Caithness, Scotland
image copyrightSally Lloyd Jones
image captionIt's a Mocking Bird, by Sally Lloyd Jones. A kingfisher in Kirkcudbright, Scotland
image copyrightWei Ping Peng
image captionSo hot, by Wei Ping Peng. A snow monkey in Japan
image copyrightVicki Jauron
image captionAbracadabra, by Vicki Jauron. Brown pelicans in Fort Myers Beach, Florida
image copyrightFemke-van-Willigen
image captionThe inside joke, by Femke-van-Willigen. A Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, the Netherlands
image copyrightCharlie Davidson
image captionAlmost time to get up, by Charlie Davidson. A raccoon in Newport News, Virginia
image copyrightThomas Vijayan
image captionFun For All Ages, by Thomas Vijayan. Langurs in Kabini, India
