Week in pictures: 29 August - 4 September 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.
image copyrightNeil Hall/EPA
image captionActivists from Extinction Rebellion and Doctors for XR pose as bodies in Parliament Square, in London, to send a message that climate change causes mass death.
image copyrightOwen Humphreys / PA Media
image captionTwo pupils from Marden Bridge Middle School in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, greet each other on their first day of term as schools in England reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.
image copyrightAziz Taher / Reuters
image captionA rescue team searches through rubble in Beirut's port area in Lebanon, a month after at least 190 people were killed when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were detonated, amid reports that a person might be alive under the debris.
image copyrightYara Nardi / Reuters
image captionActor Tilda Swinton hides behind a mask on the red carpet of the 77th Venice Film Festival.
image copyrightStephane Mahe / Reuters
image captionA spectator wearing a face covering watches competitors in stage three (Nice to Sisteron) of the Tour de France.
image copyrightLeah Millis / Reuters
image captionUS President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on the election campaign trail.
image copyrightIbraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters
image captionClowns entertain Palestinian children during a lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
image copyrightJuan Barreto / AFP
image captionWorkers disinfect the Salt Cathedral, an underground church built into a salt mine, in Zipaquira, Colombia. The popular tourist attraction is awaiting permission from the health ministry to reopen.
image copyrightSergey Dolzhenko / EPA
image captionModels have their make-up applied during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev.
image copyrightIssei Kato / Reuters
image captionGoldfish inside a water tank covered in lenses form part of an artwork entitled Reflecterium, by Hidetomo Kimura, at the Art Aquarium Museum in Tokyo, Japan.
