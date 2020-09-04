Week in pictures: 29 August - 4 September 2020

Week in pictures: 29 August - 4 September 2020Publishedduration7 minutes agoA selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.image copyrightNeil Hall/EPAimage captionActivists from Extinction Rebellion and Doctors for XR pose as bodies in Parliament Square, in London, to send a message that climate change causes mass death.image copyrightOwen Humphreys / PA Mediaimage captionTwo pupils from Marden Bridge Middle School in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, greet each other on their first day of term as schools in England reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.image copyrightAziz Taher / Reutersimage captionA rescue team searches through rubble in Beirut's port area in Lebanon, a month after at least 190 people were killed when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were detonated, amid reports that a person might be alive under the debris.image copyrightYara Nardi / Reutersimage captionActor Tilda Swinton hides behind a mask on the red carpet of the 77th Venice Film Festival.image copyrightStephane Mahe / Reutersimage captionA spectator wearing a face covering watches competitors in stage three (Nice to Sisteron) of the Tour de France.image copyrightLeah Millis / Reutersimage captionUS President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on the election campaign trail.image copyrightIbraheem Abu Mustafa / Reutersimage captionClowns entertain Palestinian children during a lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.image copyrightJuan Barreto / AFPimage captionWorkers disinfect the Salt Cathedral, an underground church built into a salt mine, in Zipaquira, Colombia. The popular tourist attraction is awaiting permission from the health ministry to reopen.image copyrightSergey Dolzhenko / EPAimage captionModels have their make-up applied during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev.image copyrightIssei Kato / Reutersimage captionGoldfish inside a water tank covered in lenses form part of an artwork entitled Reflecterium, by Hidetomo Kimura, at the Art Aquarium Museum in Tokyo, Japan.All pictures are subject to copyright.