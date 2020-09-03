Your pictures on the theme of 'my summer' Published duration 7 minutes ago

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "my summer". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyright Muhammad Arshad Javaid image caption Muhammad Arshad Javaid: "I usually spend my summer camping, fishing, painting, gardening and taking photographs. While fishing in Lake Superior, Canada, the fishing-line got snagged. While trying to release the line, sunset in the arch of the fishing line forced me to pick up the camera and take the shot."

image copyright John West image caption John West: "I was still shielded for the first half of the summer because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I spent some time in our garden, in Edinburgh, Scotland, trying to take close-up photographs, like this one of a dandelion seed head."

image copyright Dave Smith image caption Dave Smith: "Having lost many golf balls to water holes, I've often wondered what it looked like at the split-second a ball hit the water. I put my camera on a tripod, filled an aquarium with water, and put a piece of synthetic turf at the back. With a cable release in one hand and a golf ball in the other, it was just a matter of hand-eye coordination."

image copyright Diane Storey image caption Diane Storey: "My summer has been mainly spent hiking with my husband. We're lucky enough to have this grandstand view over Lake Windermere and towards the central Lakeland Fells, Cumbria, only a short stroll from our front-door."

image copyright Amanda Lake image caption Amanda Lake: "My summer has been all about becoming more self-sufficient - growing lots of fruit and vegetables, sourdough baking and home-brewing."

image copyright Jenny Mill image caption Jenny Mill: 'Socially distanced swimming in Charlton Lido, south-east London, was one of the highlights of my summer."

image copyright Rebecca Hickson image caption Rebecca Hickson: "These wild poppies in our back garden in Mullion, Cornwall, represent all the beauty of my summer in lockdown. They were absolutely stunning, a joy to see, and lasted for several weeks. Such a feast for the eyes every day while being stuck at home definitely helped me to cope with the long lonely days."

image copyright Danielle Morris image caption Danielle Morris: "A lovely red glow - my view of the sunset at Newhaven Harbour, Edinburgh - a great end to my summer."

image copyright Mark Caldon image caption Mark Caldon: "A local field of rapeseed flowers epitomises the most glorious and golden aspect of summer - taken at Boreham, Chelmsford, Essex."

image copyright Robby Bernstein image caption And finally, a lazy, hazy day on the beach in August, by Robby Bernstein from Ontario, Canada.

The next theme is "night vision" and the deadline for entries is 15 September 2020.

