Coronavirus: Mixed feelings as schools return post lockdown

As millions of pupils in England return to school after lockdown, the BBC went to two primary schools in Luton, Whitefield and Southfield, to find out how parents and children were feeling.

'I didn't want to send them back'

"It's scary but we don't have a choice really," says Iram Kanwal. "You have to pay your fine or bring them to school. I would've been happy not sending them back right now because it's too soon, but [I'm] hoping for the best I guess."

Iram says she worries about a second coronavirus peak, but admits having her children, aged three and five, at home for so long was bit of a "juggling act".

Now her kids are returning to school and nursery, she says she's been telling them to not get too close to other children and to keep washing their hands.

But she says her daughter, Samavia, is still "too small" to really understand about the virus and its dangers: "She doesn't even know what coronavirus is at the moment".

'He lost motivation'

"I'm not that nervous about it because I'm sure my teachers know what they're doing", says eight-year-old Aarizuddin Halim, who is starting Year 4.

He says he's excited to meet his friends again, but his mother, Sabia, says he was a little nervous in the car on his way to school. "I don't know what work I'm going to be doing. It might be hard, it might be easy, but I'm going to have to just learn it," he explains.

Sabia says she's relieved home-schooling is over. "At the beginning of lockdown it was fine, home schooling was OK, but as time went on he lost his motivation. I am just so glad he is going back to school. I just want him to get back to education again."

'Home-schooling was boring'

"Boring", says Viorica Belenco, when asked how home-schooling has been.

"It has been very hard,", the carer says, adding: "I am a key worker, so she has been at school a while in the summer so we haven't been at home for too long."

"At home you don't have so many chances to do what they do in school."

Daniela, who is starting in Year 3, gives a shy shrug when asked what she is looking forward to most, but says she is pleased to be back.

"I am a bit nervous," Viorica says, "but I know that they will take care about sanitiser and the hands and everything, so I can't say I am am really too nervous. I am just excited that she is happy."

'My kids are ready'

"I'm happy to be back and they are happy to be back," says teaching assistant Gemma Twining as she starts back at work. Her own children are aged three and eight - and also returned to nursery and school respectively.

"They have had such a long time off, such a long time away from their friends that they're ready."

She says it had been "challenging" trying to teach the two different ages at home, but both children had "dealt with it really well".

They both had five weeks back before the summer holidays. "That was great for them because they got that social interaction but obviously socially distanced," she says.

"Our school has put a lot in place to keep everybody safeguarded so I feel confident with them going back and myself going back."

'Sense of normality'

Seven-year-old Alyssa Baptiste says she is looking forward to getting stuck in to maths and English classes in Year 3 - as well as seeing her friends. But her dad was feeling a "bit apprehensive".

"At the same time," Mickel Baptiste adds, "it's good to get back to some sense of normality for her.

"Obviously she has had a big break over the summer and when schools closed, so getting back into education for her I think will be really good and in that sense I am happy that it's happening.

"But I'm just a bit concerned about what you hear in the news about Covid and spikes. Obviously they've got safety measures in place and I'm just hoping that she'll be safe in school."

'A new beginning'

"I know the teachers will do their best and keep them protected, says Cristina Cioca, who admits she was feeling nervous as she dropped off her son, David, and daughter, Alexia, at school.

David is starting Reception while Alexia is in Year 1. "As long as they keep the social distancing, I'm sure it will be all right," Cristina adds.

She says it had been a "tough year" for parents but "they made it through". "It's a situation we've never been in," she says.

"We just hope for a new beginning and I suppose we have to live with the virus in some way."