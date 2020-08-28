Week in pictures: 22-28 August 2020

Week in pictures: 22-28 August 2020Publishedduration23 minutes agoA selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.image copyrightCARLOS BARRIA/Reutersimage captionUS President Donald Trump stands with First Lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family, after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee. Mr Trump accepted his party's renomination from the South Lawn of the White House, during the final event of the Republican National Convention.image copyrightELIJAH NOUVELAGE/Reutersimage captionAhmed Nawaz surveys the damage to his store after Hurricane Laura whipped through the US city of Lake Charles in Louisiana. At least six people were killed, as winds of up to 150mph (240km/h) caused major disruption, leaving more than half a million homes without power.image copyrightMATTHEW HORWOOD/Getty Imagesimage captionWaves crash against the harbour wall in Porthcawl, Wales, as Storm Francis lashed the UK with heavy rain and gusts of wind of nearly 80mph (129km/h). The storm caused flooding and power outages, and led to widespread travel disruption.image copyrightSCOTT OLSON/Getty Imagesimage captionA flag flies in front of a Department of Corrections building, after it was set alight during the second night of unrest in Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin. Violent protests followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot several times in the back, as he got into a car with his three children inside, on 23 August.image copyrightFRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERSimage captionJapan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, announces his resignation for health reasons. The 65-year-old, who has suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, said he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision-making. He apologised to the Japanese people for failing to complete his term in office.image copyrightALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFPimage captionA local government worker disinfects a house in Mexico City. Mexico has recorded the third highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the world, with more than 62,000 fatalities recorded since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.image copyrightGABRIEL KUCHTA/Getty Imagesimage captionArtists perform an acrobatic performance of Hans Christian Andersen's The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep, in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic. The aerial show included a combination of acrobats, actors, dancers and pianists performing among the historic city's rooftops.image copyrightKIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA Mediaimage captionSquirrel Monkeys - who typically live in the tropical forests of Central and South America - are given their yearly weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. The annual event is an opportunity for zookeepers to record the animals' vital statistics and ensure their information is up-to-date and accurate.image copyrightJANE BARLOW/PA Mediaimage captionIn Arbroath, a historical actor marks the 700th anniversary of the Arbroath Declaration, seen by many as one of the most famous documents in Scottish history. The private missive to Pope John appealed for help to end the Wars of Independence with England, which had lasted for decades.image copyrightOWEN HUMPHREYS/PA Mediaimage captionA replica Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton is cleaned at the Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. The museum is due to open on 1 September after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.All pictures are subject to copyright.