Storm Francis: In pictures

Storm Francis: In picturesPublishedduration39 minutes agoWeather warnings are in place for heavy rain and strong winds, as Storm Francis sweeps across the UK.image copyrightPA Mediaimage captionForecasters predicted 70mph gusts in England and Wales, with the heaviest downpours expected across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotlandimage copyrightAlamyimage captionStormy seas crashed against the sea defences at West Bay in Dorset. The Met Office said injuries from "flying debris" were possible and large waves could endanger livesimage copyrightShutterstockimage captionFlooding caused some roads to be closed in Wales, with motorists facing widespread travel disruptionimage copyrightShutterstockimage captionIn Northern Ireland, emergency services attended floods in Newcastle, County Downimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionDespite the strong winds, some dog walkers braved the weather on Tynemouth beachimage copyrightR&A via Getty Imagesimage captionStanding water delayed the start of play for the Women's Amateur Championship at West Lancashire Golf Club, near Liverpoolimage copyrightAlamyimage captionStrong winds affected walkers in Brighton, as forecasters predicted a chance of some brighter spells later in the day for the south and south-east of the UKimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionA rainbow formed above Westward Ho! in Devon, as waves crashed against the sea defencesAll pictures are subject to copyright.