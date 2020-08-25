Storm Francis: In pictures

BBC News

Weather warnings are in place for heavy rain and strong winds, as Storm Francis sweeps across the UK.
image copyrightPA Media
image captionForecasters predicted 70mph gusts in England and Wales, with the heaviest downpours expected across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland
image copyrightAlamy
image captionStormy seas crashed against the sea defences at West Bay in Dorset. The Met Office said injuries from "flying debris" were possible and large waves could endanger lives
image copyrightShutterstock
image captionFlooding caused some roads to be closed in Wales, with motorists facing widespread travel disruption
image copyrightShutterstock
image captionIn Northern Ireland, emergency services attended floods in Newcastle, County Down
image copyrightPA Media
image captionDespite the strong winds, some dog walkers braved the weather on Tynemouth beach
image copyrightR&A via Getty Images
image captionStanding water delayed the start of play for the Women's Amateur Championship at West Lancashire Golf Club, near Liverpool
image copyrightAlamy
image captionStrong winds affected walkers in Brighton, as forecasters predicted a chance of some brighter spells later in the day for the south and south-east of the UK
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA rainbow formed above Westward Ho! in Devon, as waves crashed against the sea defences
