Week in pictures: 15 - 21 August 2020

Week in pictures: 15 - 21 August 2020Publishedduration1 hour agoA selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.image copyrightJacob King / Reutersimage captionStudents at Bristnall Hall Academy, near Birmingham, celebrate after receiving their GCSE results. Passes for pupils in England rose dramatically this year following the last-minute decision to uphold grades awarded by their teachers after exams were cancelled.image copyrightAndrew Kelly / Reutersimage captionFormer White House chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges relate to a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, which raised $25m (£19m).image copyrightRupak De Chowdhuri / Reutersimage captionA devotee sanitises the area around an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India.image copyrightKevin Lamarque / Reutersimage captionDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stands on stage with his wife, Jill, and the party's candidate for vice-president, Kamala Harris, during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.image copyrightKerem Yucel / AFPimage captionA supporter wears a mask of US President Donald Trump in Mankato, Minnesota, as the president delivers a campaign speech. President Trump is expected to accept the nomination as the party's presidential candidate at the forthcoming Republican National Convention.image copyrightPeter Cziborra / Reutersimage captionA staff member sanitises bowling balls at Hollywood Bowl in Grays, Essex. Bowling alleys, casinos and soft-play centres in England have reopened as coronavirus restrictions are eased.image copyrightStefan Rousseau / PA Mediaimage captionFamilies of victims of the Manchester Arena bombing leave the Old Bailey in London after terrorist Hashem Abedi was handed a record-breaking 55-year minimum term. Abedi helped his older brother, Salman, to plan the bomb attack that killed 22 men, women and children and injured hundreds more on 22 May 2017.image copyrightLucas Landau / Reutersimage captionKayapo indigenous people block Brazil's BR 163 national highway as they protest against government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of coronavirus, in Novo Progresso.image copyrightMario Tama / Getty Imagesimage captionTourists gather for a photo in front of an unofficial thermometer at Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley National Park, California. A temperature of 130F (54.4C) was recorded in the park on 16 August, said to be the highest ever reliably recorded on Earth.image copyrightDominic Lipinski / PA Mediaimage captionMembers of staff at the Science Museum, in central London, stand with the artwork Self-Conscious Gene, by Marc Quinn, during a preview day ahead of the museum's full reopening.All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.